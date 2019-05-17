Madonna rehearses with Migos rapper Quavo ahead of long-awaited Eurovision set

Madonna has offered fans a rare look into her rehearsals with Migos rapper Quavo ahead of their performance at the Eurovision Song Contest grand final on Saturday.

In footage posted to the 60-year-old star’s Instagram story, the pair practice on-stage against a backdrop of towering flames, dressed in black.

In another video, their silhouettes illuminate the rear of a stage while a final clip shows the words “Wake Up” projected across a darkened venue in the city.

Quavo rehearses in Tel Aviv, Israel (Madonna/Instagram)

The Atlanta rapper – real name Quavious Keyate Marshall – was yesterday confirmed as performing during Madonna’s interval show in Tel Aviv, Israel, after a week of speculation.

Today Madonna released the Quavo-featuring single Future from her upcoming 14th album Madame X.

And last night he played an impromptu sold-out concert at the Hangar 11 venue in Tel Aviv, announced only a week before.

Madonna and Quavo on stage (Madonna/Instagram)

The event was attended by Madonna who, according local media, is staying at a beachside hotel in central Tel Aviv where her entourage has taken over the fifth floor.

It comes after her performance at the grand final of the contest was finally confirmed following days of doubt.

The veteran pop star has been rehearsing in the city for the past three days but until last night had not signed a contract for the performance.

Madonna prepares to rehearse (Madonna/Instagram)

However, Eurovision’s executive supervisor Jon Ola Sand confirmed on Thursday night that he had “reached an agreement” with the star over the terms of her performance.

He said: “We are very pleased to announce that we have reached an agreement with Madonna and that she will be in the grand final performing two songs, and I think it will be a real treat for the fans and viewers to have Madonna visiting the biggest entertainment show on earth.”

The Queen of Pop will perform her 1989 track Like A Prayer as well as new song Future.

Her appearance has prompted calls from musicians including Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters and pro-Palestinian activists from the BDS campaign for her to cancel her appearance.