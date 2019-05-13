TV Choice Awards in new venue after Dorchester boycott over Brunei LGBT laws

The TV Choice awards will take place at The Hilton in London after organisers boycotted The Dorchester Hotel over Brunei’s anti-LGBT laws.

Celebrities and campaigners have spoken out against the Sultan of Brunei regarding the nation’s new Islamic criminal laws punishing gay sex by stoning offenders to death.

The TV Choice Awards joined the boycott of hotels owned by the small nation’s royalty, which includes the exclusive Dorchester on Park Lane in London.

TV Choice has elected to move its annual ceremony, usually held at the luxury hotel, down the road to the Hilton Park Lane.

New religious laws in the oil-rich sultanate came into effect on April 3, sparking international condemnation and boycotts of the largely Muslim nation’s royal holdings abroad.

Former Coronation Street actress Julie Hesmondhalgh was among those calling for a change of venue for the annual celebration of British TV.

Richard Osman will host the ceremony in September (John Stillwell/PA)

The new venue has been confirmed and voting has opened for viewers to select the best of the small screen at the TV Choice Awards, hosted by Richard Osman.

He said: said: “I can’t wait to be hosting the best night of the TV year once again.

“The atmosphere is always amazing, full of famous faces from drama, comedy, entertainment, and people who I assume are from ‘Love Island’.

“Such a great celebration of great TV.”

Last year’s winners included EastEnders star Danny Dyer, and Our Girl actress Michelle Keegan.

The 2019 TV Choice Awards will not be held at The Dorchester Hotel. This year's venue will be announced in due course. — TV Choice (@TVChoice) April 5, 2019

The public can vote for their choice of nominees, with further voting opening in June once the shortlists have been announced. Winners will be revealed on September 9 during a ceremony at The Hilton.

TV Choice Awards organisers had previously tweeted their intention to change venue following the boycott of the Brunei businesses.

A statement from the Dorchester Collection previously said: “Dorchester Collection’s code emphasises equality, respect and integrity in all areas of our operation, and strongly values people and cultural diversity amongst our guests and employees.

“Inclusion and diversity remain core beliefs as we do not tolerate any form of discrimination.”

Voting is open from May 14 to 31, through the magazine by post, or through the TV Choice website.