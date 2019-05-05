Game Of Thrones fans furious after reports of another leak

Game Of Thrones viewers were fuming following reports that scenes appearing to show a character’s death had been leaked online.

The hit HBO drama is currently airing its eighth and final series.

Footage has apparently leaked in recent weeks and now social media users say it has happened again.

In the latest incident, scenes from episode four were said to have appeared online hours ahead of its premiere in the US on Sunday night. The clip apparently suggested there would be a death.

The news angered fans of the fantasy series.

“Stop tweeting #GameofThrones episode 4 spoilers. Sheesh. Get a life. Who leaks this?” asked one person on Twitter.

“Just seen a game of thrones leak and I’m really sad but kind of excited, more than anything just annoyed that #GameofThrones can’t stop leaks,” said another viewer.

“I’d love to enjoy the episode fully myself and this happens every episode.”

“These damn Game of Thrones plot leaks better not be accurate or I’m gonna riot!!!!” said one fan.

Another viewer complained: “@HBO how can Game of thrones continue to be leak?

“Come on now act like the big network you are and do better.

“It’s not fair for the fans of the show.”

HBO has been contacted for comment.