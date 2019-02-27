Emmerdale viewers find teacher abuse scenes hard to watch

Emmerdale viewers said they found it tough to watch as the abuse storyline between Maya and Jacob progressed.

Teacher Maya (Louisa Clein) has been grooming 15-year-old Jacob (Joe-Warren Plant), who is the adopted son of David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden).

In the latest instalment of the ITV soap, the pair went upstairs to a bedroom and Maya was seen kissing the topless teenager as they sat on a bed together.

Some fans said they had to turn away from the scene.

“This is just sickening to watch,” said one viewer on Twitter.

“They honestly need to bin off this storyline now. Having to constantly watch a 16 year old getting it off with his teacher just makes me feel sick,” said another.

One person tweeted: “This Maya/Jacob storyline needs to stop now! It’s so uncomfortable to watch, I think we’re all well aware that pedophiles can be female predators too.”

Another posted: “I had to turn away at the Jacob and Maya scene. Never had to do that before.”

One viewer said: “I find the Jacob and Maya storyline very difficult to watch without feeling nauseous. In fact turned it over to the #OneShow.”

The cast and crew of Emmerdale have met with children’s charity Barnardo’s for advice on the plot, and the organisation arranged for them to meet with young survivors of sexual abuse.

Emmerdale continues on ITV.