BritBox: What we know so far about the new streaming service

BritBox, announced by BBC and ITV, is expected to launch later this year.

Here are some questions answered.

– How will it be funded?

The BBC, which has always had commercial funding streams through the likes of BBC Studios and BBC Worldwide, said that no licence fee funding will be used to pay for the service.

ITV said its net investment in the streaming service will be up to £25 million in 2019, rising to around £40 million in 2020 and declining thereafter. The BBC said it will announce more on its investment at launch.

– What can I watch on BritBox?

Broadcasters say it will feature the “biggest collection of British content available on any streaming service”.

While the BBC and ITV confirmed plans on Wednesday, talks are also taking place with Channel 4 and Channel 5, so their shows could be part of the offering.

Shows like Victoria, starring Jenna Coleman, could be on the service (Ian West/PA)

It will have new commissions specifically created for the streaming service as well as old favourites.

– How long will shows be on BritBox?

The service is designed as “a long-term home” for many shows, after they are no longer available on BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub.

Shows currently stay on iPlayer and ITV Hub for around 30 days but the BBC wants that extended for at least a year after they have been broadcast or made their online debut.

BBC show McMafia could also feature on the service (Nick Wall/BBC)

– Will BBC and ITV shows still feature on rival streaming services such as Netflix?

The BBC says it does not comment on potential future commercial negotiations.

But some BBC shows are made by independent producers who own the rights to their programmes and choose where to air their shows.

The BBC and ITV sometimes co-produce shows with Netflix and could continue to do so.

ITV said it would honour existing agreements with other streaming services which pay for some of the broadcaster’s back catalogue.

– How much will it cost?

Pricing has not been confirmed, with ITV chief executive Carolyn McCall simply saying it would be “very competitively priced”.

Consumers who are interested in subscribing to BritBox when it becomes available can do so at www.BritBox.co.uk

– Will there be opposition?

The BBC has to carry out its own assessment of its plans.

Regulator Ofcom will also have to assess whether the move represents “fair and effective competition” with other existing streaming services but has said it wants “to see broadcasters collaborating to keep pace with global players”.

The Competition and Markets Authority would consider whether to open an investigation once there is more detail about the partnership.