Chris Evans and his wife find maggots in their bed

Chris Evans and wife Natasha Shishmanian were horrified to find maggots living in their mattress.

The Virgin Radio presenter, who recently left the BBC, announced on air that he had made a disgusting discovery in his marital bed.

Evans had no idea how they ended up squirming where he sleeps.

Speaking on Virgin Radio, Evans said he called pest control, with a swiftly dispatched expert telling him: “I think they’re bluebottle maggots.

“’Where’s the loft hatch, is it over your bed? Think there’s something dead in your loft.”

The maggots came from a dead mouse in Chris Evans’ loft. (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Evans could only assure the pest controller: “They didn’t come from me.”

The pest controller confirmed they were bluebottle maggots, and that a dead mouse in Evans’s family home had attracted the unpleasant visitors, which then found their way down into the bed.

Evans told the tale on his Virgin Radio Breakfast Show, which he joined in January after broadcasting with the BBC since 2005.

Zoe Ball was named as successor in the Radio 2 breakfast slot.