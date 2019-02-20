Menu

Jess Glynne makes ‘powerful’ statement on female beauty with Brit Award show

Published:

The audience applauded the choreography.

Brit Awards 2019 – Arrivals – London

Jess Glynne gave a “powerful” performance at the Brit Awards commenting on female beauty, according to host Jack Whitehall.

The singer sat among dozens of women removing their make-up in a series of mirrors on stage.

Different ages and ethnicity were represented in the white-dressed crowd arranged on stage, with each seated women slowly removing cosmetics.

Glynne performed alongside fellow female artist Her in a duet of the track Thursday.

The song and topical choreography was met with rapturous applause from the audience at the O2 Arena in London.

Whitehall hailed the performance as “powerful stuff”.

