Abbey Clancy shows off baby bump at London event

Showbiz

The TV star is pregnant with her fourth child.

Abbey Clancy

Abbey Clancy showed off her baby bump as she stepped out for a glamorous event in London.

The model and TV presenter – who is expecting her fourth child with footballer husband Peter Crouch – looked stunning in a dramatic dress with a beaded neckline as she arrived at the Fabulous Fund Fair.

The star, 33, held one hand on her stomach as she walked in.

Abbey Clancy
Abbey Clancy (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Several other celebrities also attended the event, including models Amber Le Bon and Adwoa Aboah, who turned heads in a flouncy pink dress with a bold pattern.

Amber Le Bon
Amber Le Bon (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Adwoa Aboah
Adwoa Aboah (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Brooklyn Beckham also attended with his rumoured love interest Hana Cross.

Brooklyn Beckham and Hana Cross
Brooklyn Beckham and Hana Cross (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The Fashion Fund Fair is hosted every year by model Natalia Vodianova, in aid of her Naked Heart Foundation. 

Showbiz

