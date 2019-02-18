Advertising
Abbey Clancy shows off baby bump at London event
The TV star is pregnant with her fourth child.
Abbey Clancy showed off her baby bump as she stepped out for a glamorous event in London.
The model and TV presenter – who is expecting her fourth child with footballer husband Peter Crouch – looked stunning in a dramatic dress with a beaded neckline as she arrived at the Fabulous Fund Fair.
The star, 33, held one hand on her stomach as she walked in.
Several other celebrities also attended the event, including models Amber Le Bon and Adwoa Aboah, who turned heads in a flouncy pink dress with a bold pattern.
Brooklyn Beckham also attended with his rumoured love interest Hana Cross.
The Fashion Fund Fair is hosted every year by model Natalia Vodianova, in aid of her Naked Heart Foundation.
