Gemma Collins happy to be watching Dancing On Ice from home

Gemma Collins has said it is “really a nice feeling” watching Dancing On Ice rather than performing on the show.

The reality TV star was shown the door last week after a rocky journey in which she took a tumble, which she said damaged her confidence, and had an on-air row with judge Jason Gardiner.

As the remaining contestants took to the ice on Sunday night’s episode of the ITV show, Collins tweeted her support.

Wishing all the amazing contestants s very good luck tonight @dancingonice????? I’m not going to lie it’s actually really a nice feeling enjoying the show from home tonight but I know what they are all going through so best of luck guys ? — Gemma Collins (@missgemcollins) February 17, 2019

Dancing On Ice continues on ITV.