Ben Jardine shares name of newborn daughter in touching post

Celebrity Big Brother star Ben Jardine has welcomed his first child, a girl called Siena Grace.

The reality television star announced the news to his 62,000 Instagram followers in a heartwarming post.

“Thrilled to announce the arrival of little Siena Grace,” he wrote, sharing a touching photo of his newborn resting on his chest with one tiny hand wrapped around his little finger.

Eyes shut tight, Siena Grace wears a pink outfit covered with decorative white swans.

Jardine added: “Mother and daughter both doing well, Dad is head over heels.”

The birth was confirmed last week by Jardine’s friend Lizzie Cundy during her show on FUBAR Radio, but the identity of the child’s mother remains unclear.

Jardine, a property owner best known for appearing on Channel 4’s Married At First Sight, was a contestant on the 22nd and final series of Celebrity Big Brother, which aired earlier this year.