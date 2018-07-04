Baddiel and Skinner among famous England fans celebrating victory over Colombia

Three Lions duo David Baddiel and Frank Skinner reunited to celebrate England’s victory over Colombia in the World Cup last-16 tie.

The comedy double act’s song with band The Lightning Seeds has become a terrace anthem for England fans following its release in 1996.

After England advanced to the quarter-final stage with a victory on penalties over the South American country, Baddiel tweeted a photo of himself and Skinner sitting on a sofa with their arms aloft.

The photo was accompanied by a caption that referenced the lyrics of Three Lions. It read: “It’s just about still coming home.”

It’s just about still coming home. pic.twitter.com/NCwuVW9aCi — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) July 3, 2018

A jubilant Ross Kemp congratulated England’s players in a video he posted of himself on social media.

Appearing shirtless, the documentary presenter and former EastEnders actor said: “You will never know what that means to me!

“That is everything! Everything! We love you boys, we love you!”

Comedian Russell Brand jokingly wrote: “I’m naked. I’m crying. I just vomited a bit of tea. England.”

Brand later appeared to reference England’s previous exits from tournaments by defeat in penalty shootouts while praising England manager Gareth Southgate.

He wrote: “Voldermort is dead! The voodoo is undone! The hex is broke! All hail Garry Potter!”

Voldemort is dead! The voodoo is undone! The hex is broke! All hail Garry Potter! #ENGCOL #WorldCup #eng — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) July 3, 2018

BBC Radio 2 presenter Jeremy Vine added a touch of political satire to the celebrations on Twitter.

Sharing a video of goalkeeper Jordan Pickford’s winning penalty save, Vine wrote: “If Jordan Pickford’s left hand touched Brexit, it would be sorted.”