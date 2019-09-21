Heritage Open Days continue in Oswestry with series of events

Last weekend saw a host of buildings open to the the public in the town, from a railway signalbox to the Freemason's hall. There were also activities including event on and around the iron age hillfort and talks on many aspects of Oswestry's past and present.

Throughout this week and next weekend Oswestry Town Museum will be open for visitors to see both the general exhibitions and a special display based on the theme of this year's open day festival, People Power.

Compiled by Cass Killow, it includes 101 specially designed posters and booklets about People Power in Oswestry.

The title is also that of the Art, Photography and Poetry competitions at Oswestry Library.

It aims to celebrate the power, past and present, of what people have achieved in Oswestry by coming together.

There is still time to enter the competition with the closing date September 19.

Oswestry Guildhall is also staging a display in its foyer on the same theme

Using extracts from the Town Council Archives, a display has been created on the HODs theme ‘People Power.’ The Display titled ‘Petitions, Protests and Proclamations’, will be available to see from 10am - 4pm each day this week.

A secondary theme, Dare to Dream will be used by Sarah Corbett, founder of Craftivist collective in a workshop at the museum on Saturday from 10am-3pm.

Mark Hignett from the museum said: "Drop in to our craftivist workshop and help make a cascade of dreams for display in the museum.

"Create a stunning crafted cloud with your dream for the future stitched across it then share your wishes for the future by hanging it in the museum," he said.