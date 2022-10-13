Notification Settings

X Factor's Matt Cardle set for stage date in Shrewsbury

By Matthew Panter

Former X Factor winner Matt Cardle is heading to Shropshire next month.

Matt Cardle

Cardle, who won the 2010 series, will visit Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn on Tuesday, November 1.

The concert will see him celebrate the anniversary of his 2011 platinum-selling debut album ‘Letters’ – a year late due to the pandemic.

The anniversary show will see him perform the album in full for the very first time with a full live band.

There will also be songs from his three other studio albums The Fire (2012), Porcelain (2013) and Time To Be Alive (2018).

As well as a pop star, Cardle has established himself as an award-winning West End actor, appearing in Memphis, alongside Beverley Knight, Baz Lurhman’s Strictly Ballroom and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Jesus Christ Superstar.

To purchase tickets, visit theatresevern.co.uk

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

Features writer and news reporter covering Shropshire. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

