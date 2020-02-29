Fist pumping rock from Terrorvision at KK's Steel Mill, Wolverhampton - review and pictures

The Bradford five-piece ripped into action with Alice What's The Matter? and then romped through another 21 songs in their main set in the cavernous KK's Steel Mill.

The sound was great and KK's is providing a fine home for rock music in the city in the continuing absence of the Civic Hall.

Singer Tony Wright is a superb frontman and knows just how to get a crowd going and quickly had arms waving and fists pumping as Terrorvision, who originally formed in 1991, delivered a wealth of songs from across their long career.

Guitarist Mark Yates was in fine form and drummer Cameron Greenwood and bass player Leigh Marklew provided the driving force in a set that never lost pace, energy or urgency. The constant grins on the faces of the band showed just how much they were enjoying the night.

New Policy One and American TV were stand outs, but it was the early single My House followed by the crowd-pleasing Tequila and then Celebrity Hit List and Josephine that saw the fans really get going.

High octane

The main set finished with a high octane performance of D'Ya Wanna Go Faster, Middleman and the fantastic Oblivion.

The band quickly returned returned – Tony Wright explaining it was too cold back stage to sit around – to romp through a three-song encore starting with last year's festive single Our Christmas Song and then the classics Pretend Best Friend and Perseverance to send everyone home thoroughly satisfied.

Support came from Macclesfield power punk rockers Virginmarys.

Terrorvision were the first band that singer and guitarist Ally Dickaty saw live and he was delighted to be appearing on the same stage with them.

Virginmarys performed a set mainly featuring songs from 2018 album Northern Sun Sessions with SOS 4 UNI and Look Out for My Brother outstanding on the night with Ally Dickaty in full voice and powerful and energetic drummer Danny Dolan at the centre of the show.

The band, who were delighted to be playing in such a big venue and thrilled that so many of their fans had come to see them in action, finished with fan favourite Bang Bang Bang.