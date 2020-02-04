Music partnership takes centre stage at Birmingham Hippodrome

The relationship developed following the successful Birmingham Hippodrome’s 120th birthday gala in June 2019, where Elegant Entertainment’s musicians supported the evening’s performers, including Beverley Knight.

The new partnership will see them provide entertainment at Birmingham Hippodrome events such as Leading Ladies – the friendly social network for women – along with galas, champagne and wine evenings.

Headed up by husband and wife team, Benjamin and Chloe-Jean Grey, Elegant Entertainment has spent the past seven years working with entertainment brands such as the NEC Group, Be At One, and Marco Pierre White Restaurants.

Speaking about this latest partnership, Chloe comments: “We are absolutely thrilled to be working with Birmingham Hippodrome at their private events.

"We thrive on creating performances that not only bring spaces to life but make people happy, and now we’re able to do this in a true Brummie institution.”

Ben added: “This partnership is absolutely the perfect fit; people’s expectations for live entertainment is changing.

Chloe and Ben Grey

"While live music is still effective, people are looking for something more and that’s where we come in.

"We’re delivering experiences that people truly remember. As we move into producing theatrical, immersive and far more exciting events, we can now get inspiration from some of the amazing shows that take place at Birmingham Hippodrome.

“We have found that in both the public and private sector, the expectation is for 'more'. Even corporate events now want more than just a dinner and DJ; we’re getting briefs from companies that will far surpass the Christmas parties and awards ceremonies of old.”

Judith Greenburgh, head of partnerships and events at Birmingham Hippodrome, said: “Elegant Entertainment has a great reputation for giving quality musicians a platform to perform, as well as delivering incredible levels of service.

"Their passion for what they do is contagious and we’re so happy to be working together to create the right atmosphere for our ever-popular private events.

“To mark the partnership, we have even named one of our auditorium seats after them so next time you’re watching a show, you could be in the official Elegant Entertainment chair. Located on row ‘E’ of course.”