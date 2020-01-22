Search is on for Midlands singing talent to join West End star in Birmingham and Lichfield

The star has performed in smash-hit shows as Dreamgirls, Waitress, Aladdin, and The Book of Mormon.

And now youth choirs and musical theatre groups will get the chance to take to the stage with Marisha when she plays Birmingham Hippodrome on March 14 and Lichfield Garrick on March 17.

They will sing two songs with the West End star including a rendition of This Is Me from the blockbuster movie The Greatest Showman.

Marisha said: “This is my first ever headline theatre tour and I’m incredibly excited to get the chance to sing the songs I adore to audiences across the UK.

“Whether they are songs from the stage, screen or my own material, there are a number in the set I know will sound amazing when sung with a choir.

“As I really want to make these shows unique and extra special, what better way to do that than to be joined on stage each night by a different local choir or musical theatre group?

“I started singing with my church choir at the age of five and so vocal groups have always played such an important part of my life.

“So, what are you waiting for guys? If you want to join me on stage, helping me sing the songs I love, then get in touch today.

"This tour is going to be a truly magical experience and it would be great if you could join me.”

If a choir or musical theatre group would like to join Marisha on stage, email casting@cuffeandtaylor.com for more details.