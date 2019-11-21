Plans for new Shrewsbury music event for mental health charity revealed

GLOW @ The Buttermarket will feature live performances from a collaboration of new talent from across the UK, coming together to perform at the event to raise funds for Young Minds.

The live music gig is being held on Sunday 22 December 2019 from 7pm to 11pm at The Buttermarket in Shrewsbury.

Singer Jason Allan has been promoting the event by busking in the town centre.

The event was the idea of local music videographer Katherine Rolinson.

She said: “Music is an amazing and powerful force. It can reach people when nothing else can.

"Shrewsbury is so lucky to have this event just a few days before Christmas. Get friends and work colleagues together. You’ll be introduced to artists you’ll never forget. What a present."

The event hopes to get Shrewsbury talking about a subject that remains difficult for many young people to express – their mental health.

Tickets are on sale with See Tickets, search GLOW @ The Buttermarket. This is a ticket only event.