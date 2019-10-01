Jax Jones to play Birmingham show

The tour follows the release of his top 10 debut album Snacks, featuring hits such as Breathe, You Don't Know Me, Instruction, One Touch and more.

The Ivor Novello, Grammy and two-time BRIT Award nominated producer, DJ and multi-instrumentalist first rose to fame in 2014 with the release of I Got U woith Duke Dumont.

He has since worked with the likes of Jess Glynne, Stefflon Don, Demi Lovato, Mabel, Raye, MNEK and more.

Speaking on the announcement of his UK tour Jax said “Thank you to everyone for all the love and support on my debut album, Snacks. We’re top 10 baby.

"To celebrate, I'm bringing my live show to a city near you on my biggest ever tour, including a special homecoming show at Brixton Academy.

"You know how I do it, I'm bringing you the full Jax Jones carnival experience, the dancers, inflatables, pyros, and, of course, the bangers.

"This is the first time we've ever brought this show to Europe and I can't wait to party with you all. It's gonna be lit.”

Jax Jones will play Birmingham's O2 Institute on March 12.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.