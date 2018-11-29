Jools Holland returning to Llangollen Eisteddfod

The jazz and blues musician and television presenter will bring his Rhythm and Blues Orchestra to open the week-long international Eisteddfod on July 1.

A regular favourite Jools Holland is a vice present of the event, which combines musical competition with competitors from across the world, and evening concerts.

Next year's concert line-up features some of the world’s most internationally renowned musicians, including French-Mexican star tenor, Rolando Villazón, salsa, pop and flamenco outfit, Gipsy Kings, and award-winning Celtic music band, Jamie Smith’s Mabon.

Interim music director of the festival, Edward-Rhys Harry, said: “It's been an exhilarating first few months in my role as music director at Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod and a real joy to curate my very first concert series, which we feel reflects the musical excellence and diversity of this fantastic event.

“We are proud that this year’s festival line-up spans genres and generations, crossing the boundaries of age, culture and creed. There really is something for everyone and we’ll be adding even more early in the New Year, with the announcement of our Llanfest headliners for 2019.”

After Jools Holland, sponsored by Kronospan on the Monday, Tuesday will see a Classical Gala with one of the music world's critically acclaimed tenors, Rolando Villazón and guests including Welsh soprano, Rhian Lois.

Saints and Singers: The Music of Wales will be the concert on July 3 with Welsh vocalists Shân Cothi and Rhodri Prys Jones, accompanied by the British Sinfonietta Orchestra.

Audiences will be treated to the premiere of a brand new piece for tenor, chorus and orchestra by Dr Edward-Rhys Harry, and the cantata ‘Saint Teilo’ by William Mathias CBE.

Celtic band, Mabon headlines an international evening on July 4 when competitors from all over the world will come together in a vibrant carnival of cultures to showcase the very best from across the globe, as they weave through the audience with their giant flags in a vivacious display of international unity and friendship.

The evening will commemorate the International Eisteddfod’s unique founding values of sharing music, dance, peace and friendship, with the poignant Peace Message and the annual Rotary Peace Award.

On December 5 the French, Gipsy Kings featuring Andre Reyes will take to the stage in Llangollen for the first time with a concoction of rumba, flamenco and salsa combined with contemporary pop music.

The annual Choir of the World event will be held on July 6 with the finest choirs from across the globe battling for the highly sought after Choir of the World 2019 title and the prestigious Pavarotti Trophy.

Those taking part in the dance categories will participate in the Dance Champions of the World 2019 finals, competing for the coveted Lucille Armstrong Dance Award. Special guests will be announced in future.

The festival will draw to a close on July 7 at Llanfest 2019, with headliners and support acts to be announced shortly.

Tickets will be available to Festival Pass holders and Friends of the Eisteddfod from 9am today.

Tickets will be on sale to the general public from 9am on December 12 online at llangollen.net or via the box office.