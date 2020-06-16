Online shop for Welshpool 1940s heritage group

The organisers behind the Welshpool 1940s Weekend have set up the new shop after many of its normal fundraising avenues were curtailed by the pandemic.

A spokesman said: "With the current pandemic causing many of its fundraising activities to be cancelled, the Welshpool 1940s weekend committee have set up an online shop selling new items that it has been given or bought in to sell towards raising the monies needed to stage the event.

"It is hoped that as many people will visit this and make purchases to assist with the fund raising."

The shop can be found at www.jumblebee.co.uk/welshpool1940s