Entries set to be showcased on the web for town’s event

This year’s Llanfyllin Show, planned for Saturday, August 8, is now going ahead as a virtual event.

The physical show has been cancelled by the show committee due to the uncertainty surrounding Covid-19 and restrictions on mass gatherings.

But show secretary Sian Lewis announced: “Due to the unfortunate circumstances we find ourselves in, we didn’t want anyone to miss out on the hard work and talent that gets displayed in our show every year.

“We will be launching the virtual competitions early next week which will allow participants to take a picture or video of their entry and send it to be judged. The winners will be announced on August 8.

“We’re hoping to run a few competitions from each section with a variety of judges judging them. It’s nothing too serious, just a bit of fun to keep the show going in such a difficult year for everyone.”

The virtual competitions will be in the following sections: sheep, horse, cookery, craft, photography, horticulture, children’s horticulture, dog, garden and fun. A list of the competitions will be published on the show website at http://www.llanfyllinshow.co.uk/ and Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/LlanfyllinShow . Entries will be submitted to llanfyllinshowsecretary@hotmail.com.

Chairman Dyfrig Jones said the show committee was left with no other option but to cancel the physical event on August 8.

“The health, safety and wellbeing of our visitors and everyone else involved with the running of the show is of paramount importance,” he added.

“We could not take a risk and sanction expenditure on schedules and other things when we did not know if the show would be allowed to carry on in August.

“At least we will still have a virtual show for our competitors to enter, which should generate a lot of interest. We all look forward to the physical show returning in 2021 when, hopefully, we will be clear of the virus.”