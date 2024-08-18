Community pub which became a place for all after couple made a chance stop there

Head down Beaumaris Road in Newport and you will happen upon the Honeysuckle Inn, a pub which was built in the 16th century and which still carries reminders of that time, bedecked in a white-and-black framed Tudor effect and carrying a Banks's-style sign easily visible to people heading down the road.

The pub has been a feature of the town for many years, owned by Marstons, and has, since November last year, been run by husband and wife team Ryan and Julie Owen.

Ms Owen said the couple had been running another pub at the time, but had wanted to run their own pub and it took a chance visit to the Honeysuckle for them to realise they were in the right place.

She said: "We were just running a pub for somebody else and decided we wanted to run our own, and our daughter was graduating from university in Newport as she was at Harper Adams University.

The pub is visible and colourful from all directions

"We popped in here for a drink and that was it. I've always had a thing for the old black and white buildings as they just look really nice and and I thought this was a beautiful building.

"I then went past the pub and down the bottom and saw the big decking area and the huge garden and I just thought it had a lot of potential, but also needed a lot of work."