Raise a glass - much loved Bridgnorth Beer Festival is back!
Fans of real ales, ciders and perries will be delighted to hear that the long-established Bridgnorth Beer Festival is set to return on August 28 - 30. A highlight in the Shropshire calendar, the event will be held at a new venue, the Bridgnorth Rugby Club. The festival will boast 40 cask ales, 12 keg beers and 20 ciders and perries.
There will be the usual tempting selection of snacks on offer to keep hunger at bay and live music will be served up by the Watermelon Chronicles on Friday and the Vinyl Boys on Saturday.
The festival is organised by the Bridgnorth and Telford & East Shropshire branches of the Campaign for Real Ale.
"For three decades, the Bridgnorth Beer Festival has been organised and run by volunteers who just want to share their love of great British beer," said Festival Committee member, Steve Ansell.
"That means that our guests are guaranteed a fantastic selection of wonderful ales - including local breweries and some special guests from further afield. After all, most of us will be taking the opportunity to enjoy a quick half ourselves at some point over the three days when we take a break from serving at the bar, so we only get the best!"
The festival opens at 5pm on Thursday, August 28, and will open at 11am on Friday and Saturday. More details will be made available on the beer festival's Facebook page and anyone wishing to get stuck in and volunteer at the event is welcome to sign up online.
Thursday, August 28 to Saturday, August 30
Bridgnorth Rugby Club, Edgar Davies Ground, Bandon Lane, Bridgnorth, WV15 5AD
Find out more about the Campaign for Real Ale and join for great benefits including discounted entry to beer festivals around the country at camra.org.uk.