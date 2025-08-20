Raise a glass - much loved Bridgnorth Beer Festival is back!

There will be the usual tempting selection of snacks on offer to keep hunger at bay and live music will be served up by the Watermelon Chronicles on Friday and the Vinyl Boys on Saturday.

The festival is organised by the Bridgnorth and Telford & East Shropshire branches of the Campaign for Real Ale.

Costumed customers enjoy a beer at Bridgnorth Beer Festival 2024. Photo: Laura Hadland

"For three decades, the Bridgnorth Beer Festival has been organised and run by volunteers who just want to share their love of great British beer," said Festival Committee member, Steve Ansell.

Revellers at Bridgnorth Beer Festival 2024. Photo: Laura Hadland

"That means that our guests are guaranteed a fantastic selection of wonderful ales - including local breweries and some special guests from further afield. After all, most of us will be taking the opportunity to enjoy a quick half ourselves at some point over the three days when we take a break from serving at the bar, so we only get the best!"

The festival opens at 5pm on Thursday, August 28, and will open at 11am on Friday and Saturday. More details will be made available on the beer festival's Facebook page and anyone wishing to get stuck in and volunteer at the event is welcome to sign up online.

A volunteer serves a customer at the 2024 festival. Photo: Laura Hadland

Bridgnorth Beer Festival

Thursday, August 28 to Saturday, August 30

Bridgnorth Rugby Club, Edgar Davies Ground, Bandon Lane, Bridgnorth, WV15 5AD

bridgnorth.camra.org.uk/bridgnorth-beer-festival

