Pizza Girls and Beefy Boys among tasty treats at Ludlow Brewery events

Pitching up at a brewery: A food stall

The brewery's taproom opened in 2011 and has regularly hosted popular street food events since early 2020.

Punters have had a taste of flavours from all over the globe, including Italian, Spanish, Thai, Japanese, Indian, wild / foraged foods.

On the menu for July and August are RJs Smoke Shack, Shrewsbury-based Olitory Kitchen - serving award-winning pierogi - Polish dumplings, The Smoke Masters, Compari Pasta (Italian street food), Ludlow-based Pizza Girls, Kaya Thai, Roly Poly Eats, and The Beefy Boys.

The Beefy Boys and Pizza Girls are regular fixtures at the brewery and taproom, which is situated on the Welsh Marches line, a barrel's roll from Ludlow Railway Station.

Pizza Girls

Sam Howells, the brewery's marketing manager, said: "Street food vendors and food trucks are very popular with our customers.

"Pizzas and gourmet burgers always go down very well, and are iconic pairings with beer; but people also like variety, and to try new flavours of different cuisines they may not have experienced before.

"One of the great things about street food is that it's so versatile. People also seem to enjoy a more authentic informal dining experience with the food being cooked in front of you

Barbecued foods, particularly low and slow-cooked meats, are definitely a winner this summer. The smell of barbecue is synonymous with summer, and it's a tasty addition to our regular taproom experience. We're very excited about the line-up of new vendors and regular favourites we have popping up over the next few months."

Ludlow Brewery's taproom, The Railway Shed, is open seven days a week and is a popular hot-spot for locals and visitors to the town. The taproom closes at 5pm each day, apart from Fridays when it closes at 6pm.

Food stalls are proving to be crowd pullers at Ludlow Brewery

Available as a private hire venue in evenings, it also hosts popular monthly live music nights and open mics.

There is also plenty of free parking available for customers eating in to enjoy their tasty food with a fresh pint, or getting takeouts.