Planet Doughnut now taking job applications for official doughnut tester

Planet Doughnut

That is what artisan doughnut-maker Planet Doughnut boasts as it searches for the nation's biggest doughnut fan to become an official taster for the brand.

The chosen Planet Doughnut fan will receive a free box of the bakery’s latest creations every month for six months, and all they will need to do is share their tasting notes with the team.

Planet Doughnut, which has stores across the West Midlands including in Telford, Shrewsbury, Rugeley and Lichfield, as well as in the north west, recently celebrated its sixth birthday by giving away free goodies and doughnuts.

Planet Doughnut founders Duncan and Samantha McGregor

Launched six years ago from founder Duncan McGregor’s family garage before opening a first store in Shrewsbury in 2018, Planet Doughnut is known for its inventiveness and quirky flavour combinations, with an ever-changing menu of over 100 varieties.

Duncan says that feedback from customers is one of the biggest drivers behind the brand's research and development process.

“We’re passionate about coming up with unique flavour combinations to make sure that what we’re offering is not only new and exciting but that our menu reflects what our customers really want to see in our stores, and that starts with customer feedback,” he said.

“And that’s why we’re after someone with a sophisticated palette to help us take our doughnuts to the next level and even help us come up with some new ones.”

Doughnut aficionados are asked to fill in a short application form on the Planet Doughnut website, sharing why they’d be the ideal person for the job.

And, as well as being one of the first people to try the newest flavours before they reach the bakery shelves, you can also get involved with helping to decide on a quirky name for them.

“So if you fancy yourself as a bit of a doughnut connoisseur and think you could give Homer Simpson a run for his money, we want to hear from you!” Duncan said.

To apply to be a Planet Doughnut taster, visit: planetdoughnut.co.uk/doughnut-taster-form.