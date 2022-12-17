Five of the best cafés/bistros in Shropshire, according to a food critic

Stock image.

But how do you distinguish between your average establishment and your superstar?

Well, Star food critic Andy Richardson has taken some time to recommend and review five top cafés/bistros in the county.

The list is below and features key information, Star ratings and links to the websites.

Please note that this is not an exhaustive list and there are very obviously many other superb cafés/bistros in the region.

Five of the best cafés or bistros in Shropshire

Csons, Ludlow

The Crouch brothers – there are four of them – are the brains and the talent behind three restaurants in Shropshire, one of which is in Shrewsbury, with the two others in Ludlow. All are exceptional. Csons, formerly The Green Café, in Ludlow, is a true best-in-class. Offering breakfasts, lunches and Friday night dinners, it has a great sourcing policy and skilful. Worth a visit.

Rating: 10/10

Ludlow Kitchen, Ludlow

Ludlow Kitchen turns the exceptional produce from Ludlow Farm Shop into wonderful dishes for customers to enjoy. Open seven days for breakfast, lunch, coffee and cake, it’s a cheery and spacious café, near to the brilliant Farm Shop, where guests can pop to for a spot of shopping. Food ranges from brilliant breakfasts to satisfying lunches and naughty desserts. Exceptional.

Rating: 9/10

Harp Lane Deli, Ludlow

Harp Lane Deli has changed hands on numerous occasions down the years – always, it seems, ending up in good hands. A range of exquisite sauces, pickles and deli goods are served while there’s a brilliant café, too. Friendly, knowledgeable staff are able to engage in conversation about what’s in stock and how it might be used. A real gourmand’s treat.

Rating: 9/10

Benjamin’s, Whitchurch

Benjamin’s Deli and Café has been in business for 10 years and showcases the best of Shropshire. It’s a part of the community, being well supported by locals and offering a wide range of goods to use at home, as well as a pleasant menu. The cakes are much-loved locally, while the friendliness of the staff and owners are equally notable.

Rating: 8/10

Turned Wood Café, Shrewsbury

This vegetarian and plant-based café is located in the historic Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings, opening from Wednesday to Sunday. It’s the sister business to the former Green Wood Café, at Coalbrookdale, in Ironbridge. Expect breakfasts, brunches, lunches and coffee with soul from people are as passionate about the planet as they are about food.