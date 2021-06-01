Father's Day gift guide 2021 - tried and tested

Look no further!

Here we have reviewed a huge range of gifts - from fragrances, to gadgets, watches, clothing, food and drink, and more - so you know what you're getting before you buy.

Bistrot at Home: Three-Course Classic Bistrot Box with Malbec (over 18s only) - £53

Bistrot at Home: Three-Course Classic Bistrot Box with Malbec

5 out of 5

Exceptional. This is the best word to describe this beautiful meal box from Bistrot at Home.

Dads will be over the moon with this stunning three-course meal - complete with a bottle of divine Malbec red wine.

The meal for two comes with clear and precise instructions on how to best cook and serve the food.

The starter includes a French baguette with unsalted butter, delicious French onion soup, grated cheese and parsley.

The main, meanwhile, is huge hunks of marinated slow cooked beef, with an indulgent and rich Bistrot bourguignon sauce, creamy pomme purée, sweet honey roasted carrots, bacon bits, and parsley.

And for dessert? A divine sticky toffee pudding with delightfully light crème chantilly.

To accompany the meal is a bottle of 2019 Don David El Esteco Malbec red wine - a full bodied, beautiful wine coming in at a whopping 14 per cent ABV.

Other boxes on offer include a Weekend Breakfast Box, a Summer Bistrot Box, a three-course Poulet Bistrot Box, a three-course vegetarian box and more.

Magnifique.

Dior Sauvage EDP - £68 (60ml)

Dior Sauvage EDP

4 out of 5

Treat dad to this lovely eau de parfum from Christian Dior this Father's Day.

Fresh, masculine, spicy and clean, this aromatic fragrance from The Perfume Shop is an ideal gift for dads of any age.

It boasts top notes of sichuan pepper and bergamot, base notes of vetiver, patchouli and woody ambroxan, and heart notes of lavender and geranium.

It is packaged in a stunning blue ombre glass bottle with a black top.

This is a long-lasting and stand-out cologne - and sure to impress.

Gosling's Family Reserve Old Rum (over 18s only) - £53.95

Goslings Family Reserve Old Rum

5 out of 5

Impress rum-loving dads this Father's Day with this stunning tipple from Goslings.

This outstanding, complex award-winning Bermuda rum is smooth, sweet and rich, best enjoyed simply over ice or on its own.

Aged in charred oak barrels for between 16 and 19 years, this exquisite drink is well balanced and complex - and truly unique, boasting flavours of chocolate, smoke, vanilla and pepper.

The dark rum, coming in at 40 per cent ABV, is not only stupendous in taste, but also presented beautifully in a black and red display case.

Each black bottle is hand-filled, hand-labelled and numbered. It is then stopped with a cork and covered in sealing wax - the same way the Gosling family first bottled their Bermuda rums in the early 1900s.

An incredible gift.

Fridays BBQ Box - £39

5 out of 5

Delight dads with this superb BBQ Box from Friday's this summer.

Packed to the brim with delicious meaty goodies, this is a treat for carnivorous dads who love a good barbecue.

Though the description says this box could 'comfortably' feed four people, there is absolutely loads of food - and could feed a bigger group with ease.

The box contains one pack of ribs, four beef burgers, four Cumberland sausages, four BBQ sausages, 30g bacon, four cheese slices, four burger buns, 4g Cajun seasoning, a whole iceberg lettuce, 240ml BBQ sauce, 300ml 'Bleu' cheese sauce, and 80ml burger mayo.

Stand-out items included the exceptionally tasty ribs and the peppery, meaty Cumberland sausages.

The set even comes with clear instructions and tips on how to best cook the meal.

Indulgent, tasty and plentiful, this box is superb value for money and a wonderful present.

Sharper Image Mini Whisky Barrel - £25

Sharper Image Mini Whisky Barrel

4 out of 5

Put whisky fans in great spirits with this lovely little wooden barrel from MenKind this Father's Day.

Made from high-quality wood, this impressive-looking gift holds up to 800ml of whisky and is super easy to set up and use.

With a gold-coloured plastic barrel tap for pouring and a wooden base on which it sits, this is a wonderful, quirky gift for dads - and an attractive feature for the home.

An unusual, delightful little gift and fair value for money.

Tommy Hilfiger Loungewear Icon Bath Robe - £72

Tommy Hilfiger Loungewear Icon Bath Robe

4 out of 5

Give dads the gift of stylish comfort this Father's Day with this soft and attractive Tommy Hilfiger bath robe from Mainline Menswear.

Made from 100 per cent cotton, this towel bath robe boasts classic lapels at the neck and a tie fastening around the waist.

It also has two pouch pockets on the front and the signature Tommy Hilfiger Flag logo embroidered on the left of the chest in navy, white and red.

Warm, soft and generous in size, this is a great gift for dads of any age.

Ninja Soup Maker and Blender HB150UK - £114

Ninja Soup Maker and Blender HB150UK

5 out of 5

Foodie dads will adore this super soup maker and blender from AO.com this Father's Day.

This superb two-in-one Ninja gadget allows users to create soups, smoothies, sauces, jams and more using fresh ingredients, thanks to its powerful 1000W motor. It can even blend tough ingredients such as fruit and veg, ice, nuts and seeds.

Cooks can chop and sauté fresh ingredients in the jug, then blend to the desired texture and cook with the built-in heating element.

It can also easily blend cold ingredients for smoothies, frozen drinks, milkshakes and desserts.

It boasts 10 Auto-iQ programmes, combining pulse, pause and blend patterns with precise temperature controls, with programmes including chunky soup, smooth soup, jam and more.

The blender even has non-stick coating and comes with a cleaning brush, as well as a dedicated cleaning programme which rinses out the jug at the touch of a button.

Easy to use, stylish and stress-free, this is an excellent gift.

Marley Coffee: From £6.99-£34.99 for 227g

Marley Coffee: Talkin Blues and Smile Jamaica

3.5 out of 5

Does Dad love coffee? Does he love reggae? And particularly Bob Marley?

Well you don’t have to love the second two to get a kick out of these coffees from the Marley Coffee company, but if you do it’s a nice twist - and makes you look awfully thoughtful - as they are indeed produced by the late great Bob’s family.

Founded in Jamaica in 2007 by Rohan Marley, Marley Coffee’s nine blends are each named after one of Bob’s songs.

They are available as whole beans or ground, and we took delivery of a gift set featuring a packet of Buffalo Soldier beans and a commemorative Marley Coffee mug (£20).

Buffalo Soldier is a full-bodied, dark roast coffee, which smelled just delicious on opening the packet and grinding for our first cuppa of the day. It’s got a deep, satisfying flavour but stays smooth, with no hint of bitterness.

If you want to go even smoother - and are prepared to push the boat out for an indulgent treat - then Talkin’ Blues beans (£34.99 for for 227g) is a medium roast, 100 per cent Jamaican Blue Mountain coffee - a legendary bean - which is Rainforest Alliance certified.

Someone who likes their coffee to smack them in the face might be a bit nonplussed at Talkin’ Blues, with its emphasis more on an elegant, sophisticated and balanced flavour, but it helped make for a gentle introduction to the morning.

Shipping for Marley Coffees is £2.49 but is free for orders over £30.

Vision Express: Unofficial UNSM0017 Men's Sunglasses - £39

Vision Express: Unofficial UNSM0017 Men's Sunglasses

4 out of 5

Delight dad with these stylish rectangle aviator-style shades from Vision Express this Father's Day.

Boasting gold frames and green tinted lenses, these sunglasses offer 100 per cent UV protection and come with a case and cleaning cloth.

Prescription lenses for these lightweight frames are available to purchase in store.

Free lifetime servicing is also available with these sunglasses, as well as free next day home delivery.

Ibérica X Estrella Galicia Picnic Hamper (over 18s only) - £40

Iberica X Estrella Galicia Picnic Hamper

4 out of 5

Treat dad to the taste of Spain with this gorgeous beer and tapas set from Ibérica and Estrella Galicia.

Packaged with ice packs and insulation to keep the goods fresh, this lovely set comes in a large Hessian picnic bag, along with two sets of eco friendly cutlery, an Estrella Galicia bottle opener, two beautiful Estrella Galicia glasses, and two bottle cooling sleeves.

Now for the food and drink. Included in the set are four bottles of exceptional Estrella Galicia lager, 60g Juan Pedro Domecq Jamón Ibérico, five slices of artisan cheeses, a trio of chorizos, a slice of toasted bread with a Spanish tomato sauce, organic olive oil crisps, and regañas.

A beautiful selection - and absolutely ideal to give dad something a little especial this Father's Day.

Gtech Cordless 20V Multi-Tool Bundle - £129.96

Gtech Cordless 20V Multi-Tool

5 out of 5

DIY-mad dads will be delighted with this super multi tool.

It has an oscillating head that works with different attachments to cut, sand, grind, scrape and more - and has no cord to limit its use.

Easy to use, lightweight and robust, this super gadget comes with a 20v battery, a charger, a tool set, and saw, cut, and sanding attachments.

It also boasts an LED spotlight for added ease and accuracy, plus six variable speed settings.

Due to its small size it is also easy to handle and works well in tight spaces. The tool head vibrates at up to 18,000rpm for extra efficiency.

The tool also comes with a two-year warranty for added reassurance.

Swann Tracker Security Camera - £89.99

Swann Tracker Security Camera

5 out of 5

This clever little camera is a superb gift for tech-keen dads this Fathers Day.

Boasting impressive auto tracking; 1080p full HD video - giving great crystal clear video with night vision up to 10 metres; two-way audio; and an incredible 180-degree viewing angle and powerful zoom, this gadget is an absolutely excellent way of giving dad added security in the home.

Easy to set up, this camera works using wifi and can be monitored remotely on a mobile phone or other tech device.

It also has a magnetic base, adding to the number of places it can be set up, as well as free recording which allows thousands of clips to be saved on its 32GB microSD card.

It can be operated hands-free too using Google Assistant or Alexa.

An absolutely incredible camera, ideal for added security, as a baby or pet cam, or for use as a communication device.

Tremendous.

Votch Watches: Aalto - £135

Votch Watches: Aalto

5 out of 5

Help Dad keep time in an ethically responsible way with this nautically themed ‘vegan’ watch from UK-based, eco-friendly watch company Votch.

‘Vegan watch?’ We hear you ask. Well yes, Votch prides itself on using high-quality faux-leathers and an ethos that animals shouldn’t suffer simply for fashion, so “you don’t need to be cruel to be cool”.

And cool is very much the vibe of this Aalto model in silver and slate grey, which arrived in its own eco-friendly pouch and box.

We loved the clear, minimalist face, 40mm case in brushed silver finish and very striking slate grey strap.

With such unassuming style, a Votch won’t shout out loud Dad's own eco credentials but it helps make a simple, stylish statement nonetheless.

Oxford Rye Whiskey (over 18s only) - £40 (70cl)

Oxford Rye Whiskey

4 out of 5

When is a whisky not a whisky? When it is a rye spirit from The Oxford Artisan Distillery - which claims to be the only distillery in the world to use organically farmed, ancient heritage grains to produce its full range of spirits.

Rested in new American oak casks, and the colour of pale straw, Oxford Rye is sweet and pleasant on the nose; a mix of gentle fruit and caramel undertones.

In the mouth there’s a hint of spice which doesn’t out stay its welcome, giving way to that delicate caramel again and a pleasantly sour undertone.

Oxford Rye can be drunk neat but they also recommend trying it as a long drink with ginger ale, a splash of Angostura bitters and a squeeze of lime.

Other spirits in the Oxford Distillery range include an organic dry gin, organic vodka, Cuisse de Nymphe gin liqueur, Dam sloe gin, Ver Viola gin, Oxford Botanic Gardens Physic gin and Ashmolean dry gin.

Gym+Coffee Camerino Jacket - £70

Camerino Jacket

5 out of 5

With more people than ever working from home just now, athleisure wear is the order of the day for many of us, but that doesn’t have to mean looking a slouch in the fashion stakes.

So if dad likes wearing athleisure clothing with class and a touch of luxury, then Irish brand Gym+Coffee (pronounced ‘Gym Plus Coffee’) is bang on trend.

We loved the Camarino Jacket in metal blue, with its high neck style, zipped pockets and contour panelling.

Its super soft, light stretch fabric feels gorgeous to the touch and there’s something reassuring about its sheer weight, warmth and feel.

Championed by Niall Horan of One Direction fame, and with sizes ranging from X-Small to XXX-Large in shirts, long-sleeve tops, shorts, joggers and hoodies, Gym+Coffee have something for every fashion conscious athleisure fan.

Armani Diamonds EDT - £49.50 (50ml)

Armani Diamonds EDT

4 out of 5

This alluring, beautiful eau de toilette from Armani is sure to impress dads this Father's Day.

Designed for the younger man - though, in our opinion suitable for any age - this wonderful fragrance from The Perfume Shop is warm and rich, yet youthful and alluring.

It boasts top notes of bergamot and Sichuan pepper; base notes of vetiver, gaiac wood, oak moss and ambrox; and heart notes of cedarwood, cocoa bean and benzoin Sumatra.

This is an excellent cologne for wear any time of the day, though particularly nice for evenings.

It also comes in a lovely clear bottle bearing the Armani emblem in silver, with a square silver top.

Aviation American Gin (over 18s only) - £31.95 (70cl)

Aviation American Gin

5 out of 5

Treat gin-loving dads to this superb spirit this Father's Day.

Crafted in small batches in Portland, Oregon, USA, this dry gin is produced using juniper, lavender, cardamom, coriander, aniseed, sarsaparilla, and two types of orange peel.

Softer and smoother than your average dry gin, this wonderful spicy tipple - coming in at 42 per cent ABV - is best enjoyed with a subtle mixer such as tonic water, though it also makes for an excellent base for a range of cocktails.

It's so good that superstar actor Ryan Reynolds is a co-owner, stating: "I've tried every gin on the planet and Aviation is, hands down, the best. Also, I don't recommend trying every gin on the planet. Stick with this one."

An excellent gin presented in a unique bottle - and one sure to thrill dads this summer.

Lucky Voice Karaoke Machine - £59.99

Lucky Voice Karaoke Machine

3 out of 5

Give dad the gift of song this Father's Day with this fab little karaoke machine from Lucky Voice.

Easy to set up, this machine can be used with a range of devices (both tablets and computers) using one account, while a phone can be used as a remote to queue up songs. It does require an internet connection.

The kit includes a microphone (available in an array of colours), a mixer, a 5m microphone cable, one headphone to phono cable, two headphone to headphone cables, instructions, and a voucher code for a month's worth of songs.

It does, however, cost £60 (currently on offer from £80) per year for access to the whole database of 9,000 songs. For six months, it costs £40.

CÎROC Snap Frost Vodka (over 18s only) - RRP £35.99

CÎROC Snap Frost Vodka

5 out of 5

If your dad is fond of white spirits, this excellent award-winning offering from Cîroc is sure to impress this Father's Day.

Smooth, strong and fresh, this exceptional clean-tasting vodka is produced using fine French grapes (rather than grain), making the product not only superior in flavour, but also gluten free.

After the grapes are specially selected for harvest after the first frost - hence the name Snap Frost - Cîroc Vodka is distilled five times. And it truly pays off.

This 40 per cent ABV spirit is lovely on its own, but in our opinion best enjoyed with a light mixer such as tonic water or lemonade.

Superbe.

Connoisseurs Mixed Wine Trio In Wooden Gift Box (over 18s only) - £36.99

Connoisseurs Mixed Wine Trio In Wooden Gift Box

5 out of 5

Dads will be thrilled with this superb wine trio from Virgin Wines this Father's Day.

Presented in a lovely red and brown wooden display box filled with 'wooden wool', this gift boasts two types of red and one type of white: a shiraz, a sauvignon blanc, and a gran reserva.

First up - and out favourite - is the stunning 16 Little Black Pigs Shiraz 2019. This South Australian red, coming in at 14 per cent ABV, is full bodied and fruity, boasting flavours of blackberry and bramble.

Next is the white: Nadia's Pure Sauvignon Blanc 2020. Hailing from the Western Cape of South Africa, this white is zesty and medium dry, with notes of citrus, passionfruit, pineapple, guava and gooseberry.

Finally, the last of the three wines is the lovely Marques de Valencia Gran Reserva 2013 from Valencia in Spain. This light and juicy red, produced using tempranillo grapes, is a medium bodied wine with a soft, fruity taste and a good complexity.

An excellent gift, presented beautifully.

The Bakedin Bread Baking Club - from £7.50 per month

The Bakedin Bread Baking Club: Cheese and Garlic Tear & Share

4 out of 5

Unleash your dad's inner Paul Hollywood with a gift subscription to the Bakedin Bread Baking Club. Every month they’ll deliver a bread baking kit for a surprise recipe.

The kits are delivered mid-month and include a step-by-step recipe card with all the dry ingredients weighed out in packets, plus a few handy extras too. All dad will need to bring to the kitchen are any fresh ingredients like water, oil or eggs.

The simple step-by-step recipe card is easy to follow and there are even online videos available too for each recipe.

We had a crack at the Cheese & Garlic Tear & Share for pizza night, and before long we were mixing, kneading, proving and then baking for a bubbling tasty treat. If you want to see how easy it is, visit youtube.com/watch?v=UT_GfVjJN2g

Other previous flavours have included Honey Wheat Baguettes and Garlic & Rosemary Focaccia. If that sounds up your dad’s alley, then monthly Bread Club prices start from £7.50 a month for an annual subscription, while the three-month subscription at £30 is the perfect present price-point.

If you’re looking for a one-off gift, the kits are also available for a limited time to purchase as individual boxes for £10.99.

Smith & Sinclair Whiskey Club: Limited Edition Alcoholic Cocktail Gummies (over 18s only) - £15

Smith & Sinclair Whiskey Club: Limited Edition Alcoholic Cocktail Gummies

4 out of 5

“Please Eat Responsibly” it says on the box of these boozy treats for a whisky-loving dad who has a sweet tooth too. That’s sure to raise a smile.

In fact the gorgeous packaging is part of the treat here, with a sliding drawer opening to reveal the ten 5% alcohol cocktail sweets inside, each individually wrapped.

The set features four Bourbon Old Fashioned gummies garnished with orange sugar, two Whiskey & Ginger gummies garnished with ginger sugar, two Manhattan gummies garnished with cherry sugar, and two Whiskey Sour gummies garnished with lemon sugar.

As Smith & Sinclair say: “Five gummies and you can’t drive.”

These are definitely not sweets for kids.

The Old Fashioned is not the world’s favourite cocktail for nothing and this was our pick out of the selection, sweet and warming as it slid down, with the Whiskey & Ginger a close second. Dad will enjoy picking his favourite too. Cheers!

Microplane® Limited Edition Premium Classic Zester - £17.95

Premium Classic Zester

5 out of 5

We’ll be honest, we had no idea how useless our own zester was until we got our hands on the Microplane Premium Classic Zester.

But a pasta dish required a topping of Parmesan and where we’d previously been scraping away for what seemed like hours to grate enough, suddenly with the Microplane we had clouds of tasty cheese billowing down onto the plate in seconds, with barely any pressure applied.

Next stop was a celery and Stilton soup livened up with freshly grated nutmeg, and once again the Microplane came to the rescue. It was a breeze, thanks to the zester’s 400 micro-teeth, and the nutmeg was reduced to powder in seconds.

The Microplane Premium Classic Zester is also ideal for citrus fruits, hard cheese, chocolate, ginger and garlic.