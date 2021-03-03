Mother's Day gift guide - tried and tested

We've got you covered.

From jewellery, to sunglasses, beauty products, books and more - we've reviewed the below, so you know what to expect before buying.

Grey Goose Espresso Martini Cocktail Kit (over 18s only) - £39.78

Grey Goose Espresso Martini Cocktail Kit

5 out of 5

Looking for something extra special this Mother’s Day? Delight mums with this outstanding cocktail set from Grey Goose vodka.

The set includes Grey Goose Original Vodka 35cl, Patron XO Café 35cl, Minor Figures Cold Brew Coffee 20cl and a beautiful Grey Goose martini glass.

To create an espresso martini, simply mix 25ml of each ingredient in a shaker with ice, shake, and pour - and the result is delicious, smooth and indulgent.

The set is presented in a lovely blue display box, absolutely ideal for gifting.

A gorgeous set, sure to be a winner.

Ninja Foodi Max 9-in-1 7.5 Litre Multi Cooker - £199

Ninja Foodi Max 9-in-1 7.5 Litre Multi Cooker

5 out of 5

Give mum the gift of easy cooking this Mother’s Day with this superb multi cooker from AO.com.

With a 7.5 litre capacity, this cooker boasts nine settings, with two tops for different purposes. Using the pressure lid, the cooker can be used as a pressure cooker, for steaming, slow cooking, yoghurt making, searing and sauteing. The crisping lid, meanwhile, allows users to air crisp, bake, roast, grill and dehydrate foods.

It also comes with a two-tier reversible rack, meaning two tiers of food can be cooked at the same time. One example of this is using the top layer to crisp meat, roast vegetables on the lower tier, and cook rice or grains beneath.

Meals which can be prepared in this cooker range from a whole roast chicken, to pasta bakes, whole meals with meat, veg and rice, paella, potato wedges, maple bacon jerky, rice pudding and more. The cooker even comes with a recipe book for inspiration and instructions.

An excellent gift for mums of all ages, tastes and cooking abilities.

Coffee Direct 12 Coffee Gift Pack - £30

Coffee Direct 12 Coffee Gift Pack

4 out of 5

Treat mum to a selection of delicious coffees from across the globe this Mother’s Day.

Available as whole beans or ground, this set features 12 coffees from around the world, from Indonesia, to Italy, Colombia, India and Central and South America.

The diverse selection - ranging from Monsoon Malabar Coffee, to Italian, Dark Colombian, Arabica Supremo, Blue Sumatra and more - in small 60g bags.

The set also comes with a little book which tells the background to each coffee, as well as details of its strength, acidity, flavour, body and aroma.

The diverse flavours and characteristics of this selection box are ideal for a range of tastes - from the coffee connoisseur to the novice.

A superb gift and something a little different.

Whisp Drinks (over 18s only) - two 250ml cans for £7 or four for £12

Whisp Drinks

4.5 out of 5

‘Whisp’ mum away with these exceptional hard seltzers this Mother’s Day.

Available in two flavours - cucumber and mint or raspberry and elderflower - the drinks come in at 4 per cent ABV and are light, refreshing and delicious.

This alcoholic flavoured sparkling water is made from naturally and sustainably sourced British ingredients and come in either green or pink slim cans.

They are also vegan and gluten free, with no added sugar, sweeteners or preservatives.

Each can has just 66 calories too - an added bonus!

Absolutely delicious and a wonderful treat for mums.

Marc Jacobs Perfect EDP - £69 (50ml)

Marc Jacobs Perfect EDP

4.5 out of 5

Delight mum with this gorgeous fragrance from Marc Jacobs this Mother's Day.

Modern, bright and feminine, this floral perfume boasts notes of rhubarb and daffodil, almond milk and cedarwood.

Strong without being overpowering, this stunning scent is long-lasting and bright and sweet, without being sickly.

It is also packaged in a stunning bottle, complete with a top covered in a range of quirky brightly-coloured items, including a domino, a cat, a star, and shoes.

Ideal for younger mums and daytime wear, this EDP from The Perfume Shop is sure to be a winner.

MOM Love Gin (over 18s only) - £29.95

MOM Love Gin

5 out of 5

Treat gin-loving mums to this stunning aptly-named tipple this Mother's Day.

This sweet, flavourful pink gin is packed with strawberries, lemon peel and botanicals - making its absolutely perfect with tonic water, or lemonade for those with a sweet tooth.

Coming in at 37.5 per cent, this gin is deceivingly smooth and delicious.

It also comes in an attractive bottle, decorated with a pink crown and eye-catching floral designs.

Beautiful.

Gosnells Mead Taster Pack (over 18s only) - £12

Gosnells Mead Taster Pack

4 out of 5

Looking for something a little different this Mother's Day? Try this lovely mead multipack from Gosnells.

The brightly-coloured four-pack contains four different flavours of sparkling mead: Sour, Citra Sea, Hibiscus, and Hopped.

Each flavour comes in at 4 per cent ABV and boasts wonderful flavours, with a gentle sparkle - ideal for a refreshing, light drink.

The Hopped mead is fresh and light, with a wonderful bitterness from the hops and sweetness from the honey, plus an added flavour of elderflower. The Citra Sea, meanwhile, blends blossom honey with lemon, tarragon and hops, with a salty finish - complex, light and delicious. The Hibiscus, meanwhile, is a pink mead with fruity flavours. Finally, the Sour mead boasts sweet and sour flavours, perfectly matched.

A wonderfully unique gift for mum.

Gucci GG 0860S Women's Sunglasses - £199

Gucci GG 0860S Women's Sunglasses

5 out of 5

Looking for something extra special for the fashion conscious mum this year? Look no further.

These bold, yet sophisticated sunglasses from Gucci are sure to turn heads - and are a lovely design for ladies of any age.

These shades boast thick black frames at the front, with a slight cat-eye, grey lenses, and gorgeous blue arms bearing a red stripe and the iconic gold Gucci symbol on either side.

They also offer 100 per cent UV protection and come with a beautiful velvet-feel blue box with a fuchsia-coloured lining.

This statement-making style is exclusive to Vision Express.

A truly stand-out present.

The Folio Society: The Complete Poems for Christopher Robin - £49.95

Folio Society: The Complete Poems for Christopher Robin

5 out of 5

Give your mum the gift of cherished memories this Mother's Day with this exquisite book from The Folio Society.

This beautiful book combines two seminal works from beloved Winnie The Pooh author A.A. Milne - When We Were Very Young and Now We Are Six, in one.

Boasting a bright green and gold fabric cover, this outstanding book will take mums back to their younger years, and even those of their mothers and grandmothers, as these gorgeous poems have been delighting mothers and children for more than 90 years.

It would also make a wonderful present for new mums, looking to make new memories with their little ones.

The book even comes in a gorgeous dark green slipcase, bearing a gold Winnie The Pooh illustration.

A truly unique gift for mums of all ages and book collectors alike.

Dolce & Gabbana The Only One EDP - £59.99

Dolce & Gabbana The Only One EDP

5 out of 5

Wow mum this Mother's Day with this outstanding perfume from Dolce and Gabbana.

Feminine and oriental-floral, this scent is strong and sophisticated.

Long-lasting and stand-out, this is head-turning fragrance is perfect for evening wear.

It boasts notes of bergamot, orange, violet, coffee, pear, rose, patchouli, vanilla and caramel.

A simply gorgeous buy from Perfume Direct - and sure to be a winner.

Five Minute Mum: Give Me Five by Daisy Upton - £14.99

Five Minute Mum: Give Me Five by Daisy Upton

5 out of 5

This excellent book is ideal for mums with small children.

Full of five-minute, easy to assemble, fun and educational games for tots, this book is ideal for entertaining little ones with little effort, money, or time.

The book is written by mother-of-two Daisy Upton, who draws on her experience of being both a mum and a teaching assistant.

The games range from Alphabet Car Park, to Hopscotch, Lounge Mini Golf and more - suitable for children aged one to four. Each game teaches different skills, from letter and number recognition, to fine and gross motor skills, speech, mark-making, and getting little ones school-ready.

The book also includes some great tips on how to engage the children in games and how to respond to children’s reactions to challenges.

Super, easy to use, inspiring and educational.

Beurer MP 64 Manicure and Pedicure set - £79.83

Beurer MP 64 Manicure and Pedicure set

5 out of 5

With the nation in lockdown, treat your mum to a professional manicure and pedicure experience with this fabulous set from Beurer.

Cord-free and lightweight, this easy-to-use tool comes with 10 different attachable heads for a range of different purposes - from buffing nails, to cutting and shaping nails, to filing calluses and hard skin.

It boasts three speed settings too, comes with a protective cap for nail dust, and a white bag to keep all the different components in.

The tool also has an LED light - making it even easier to use, an LED display, and the ability to change the direction of the tool's rotation.

This is an absolutely superb gift, which is super simple to use and delivers professional-looking highly-impressive results.

Excellent.

Stabilo Pen 68 Brush pen set - £43 for 24 pens

Stabilo Pen 68 Brush pen set

4 out of 5

Treat the arty mum to these stunning pens from Stabilo this Mother's Day.

The fibre-tip pens boast flexible brush tips, which allow users to create think lines with with full pressure or thin lines with light pressure - meaning they can be used for a wide range of projects, such as brush-lettering, comic drawing, and hobbies such as card making.

These colour intensive pens give bright and beautiful results and are created using odourless water-based ink.

They also have a cap-off time of up to 24 hours, making them durable and long-lasting.

The pens are available in 40 colours and six fluorescent shades.

A lovely, high quality gift for artists of a range of abilities.

Perfect Cellar The Perfect Mixed Gift Box (over 18s only) - £50

Perfect Cellar The Perfect Mixed Gift Box

5 out of 5

Thrill wine-loving mums with this outstanding gift set from Perfect Cellar this Mother's Day.

The box contains three types of wine - one red, one still white, and one prosecco. And each one of them is simply delicious.

The red is a gorgeous Château Graves de Pez Saint-Estèphe 2014 - a 13 per cent ABV cabernet sauvignon from Bordeaux. Full bodied, fruity and well-balanced, with a long velvety finish, this wine is absolutely wonderful enjoyed on its own, though it would pair very well with red meat or game.

The white wine, meanwhile, is an award-winning Château Calvimont Graves Blanc 2017 - a lovely semillon from the Bordeaux region, coming in at 12.5 per cent ABV. Produced using 60 per cent Semillon, 30 per cent Sauvignon Blanc and 10 per cent Sauvignon Gris, this wine is light and highly enjoyable, with fruity notes, with some citrus and floral aromas. Beautiful enjoyed on its own or superb with seafood or white meat.

Finally, making up the trio is a wonderful - and again award-winning - Villa Degli Olmi Prosecco Extra Dry NV prosecco. Hailing from the Veneto region of Italy, this 11 per cent ABV sparkling wine is light and delicious, with delicate bubbles and fruity flavours. An exceptional prosecco for any occasion.

An outstanding wine trio, sure to impress.

Peppa Pig: I Love You, Mummy Pig - £6.99

Peppa Pig: I Love You, Mummy Pig

4 out of 5

Mums with little Peppa Pig fans will love reading this beautiful book with their youngsters.

Bearing a pretty glitter-covered pink cover, this little book makes a wonderful bedtime story - or just a fun way to entertain tots in the day.

It tells the story of Peppa and George from the beloved children’s TV show in their quest to give Mummy Pig a very special day to show her how much they love her - but despite Daddy Pig’s best efforts, things don’t always go to plan.

Clever, brave and resourceful Mummy Pig comes to the rescue over and over again in this charming, sparkly picture book.

A wonderful, engaging book for memorable storytimes.

Olverum Firming Body Oil - £44 (100ml)

Olverum Firming Body Oil

5 out of 5

Treat your mum to a spot of high-end pampering this Mother's Day with this gorgeous body firming oil from Olverum.

An intensive body sculpting treatment, this oil is produced using grapefruit and black pepper, as well as 11 active botanical extracts, enzymes and oils, specifically blended to enhance elasticity and restore firmness to skin.

Suitable for all skin types, this oil smells absolutely exquisite and is quickly absorbed into the skin, leaving skin feeling hydrated and nourished, rather than greasy or unpleasant.

And though the producers of the oil recommend applying the oil liberally, a little does go a long way, giving added value for money.

A stand-out treatment and absolutely ideal for those looking to gift mum something a little indulgent this Mother's Day.

Skagen Kariana Silver-Tone Curl Earrings - £45

Skagen Kariana Silver-Tone Curl Earrings

4 out of 5

Delight mum with these unique, delicate, eye-catching earrings from Skagen.

Made from stainless steel, these silver-coloured hoops are both attractive and lightweight, making them an absolute treat to wear.

Simple, yet elegant and statement-making, these are a lovely size too - measuring 39mm in length, these are ideal for daytime or evening wear and would suit a range of tastes.

They catch the light too, making them mostly visible with a variety of hairstyles.

A lovely, high-quality set of earrings.

Bloom Passion Fruit & Vanilla Blossom Gin (over 18s only) - £24.50

Bloom Passion Fruit & Vanilla Blossom Gin

5 out of 5

This outstanding gin from Bloom is sure to impress mums this Mother's Day.

A delicious blend of fruit and floral, this gin is made with zero sugar - but is packed with flavour, and is absolutely excellent for mixing with tonic water.

It boasts flavours of zesty, sweet citrus, passionfruit, and vanilla blossom - and at 40 per cent ABV is smooth and full of flavour.

The gin comes in a beautiful bottle too, complete with eye-catching yellow labelling with floral patterns.

An excellent new offering from Bloom - and one sure to go down a treat with mums.

Angela Langford Thirsty Work - £37.50

Angela Langford Thirsty Work

4.5 out of 5

Give mum the gift of gorgeous skin this Mother's Day with this wonderful face cream from Angela Langford.

Ideal for dry or dehydrated skin, this anti-ageing moisturiser is nourishing and firming - and though a little pricey, a small amount goes a long way.

It is used creating rosehip, raspberry and chia seed, which protect the skin, and vitamins A and C, Q10, and arctic blackcurrants, as well as hyaluronic acid which keeps skin hydrated.

This cruelty-free cream is easily absorbed too and leaves skin feeling smooth and healthy, rather than greasy, and it also has a very pleasant scent.

A wonderful gift and a pleasure to use.

Glencroft Real Sheepskin Collared Mule with Sole - £59.95

Glencroft Real Sheepskin Collared Mule with Sole

4 out of 5

With all the time we're spending at home, comfort has never been so high on the priority list - and these slippers are sure to keep mum's feet cosy this Mother's Day.

Made with real sheepskin, these attractive mule-style slippers hail from Portugal and are an absolute delight to wear.

They are collared and lined with super soft sheepskin and a foam sole makes for added comfort and support.

A beautiful gift - and when we ordered them we had very quick delivery too.

Ted Baker Danica TB 1548 Women's Sunglasses - £99

Ted Baker Danica TB 1548 Women's Sunglasses

4.5 out of 5

Fashion-loving mums are sure to be delighted with these stunning lightweight shades from Ted Baker this Mother's Day.

With cat eye-style matt black and rose gold frames and rose gold arms discreetly bearing the Ted Baker name on either side, these beautiful sunglasses are eye-catching and unusual.

As well as being statement-making, these shades from Vision Express also offer 100 per cent UV protection and are available in store with prescription lenses.

The glasses also come with a lovely light pink fold-down box with a grey interior.

A superb present, particularly for younger mums.

Lanique Spirit of Rose (over 18s only) - RRP £29.84

Lanique Spirit of Rose

4 out of 5

If you're after something a little different for mum this year, why not give Lanique Spirit of Rose a go?

Sweet and smooth, this bright pink liquor is created using hand-picked rose petals, which are then made into Attar of Rose, before being turned into a spirit. It is made from a 200-year-old recipe, according to the creators.

There are a wide range of cocktails to be made from Lanique, but we particularly loved it with a dry sparkling wine. Other options include mixing it with tonic, or turning it into a martini, negroni and more - their website has loads of ideas if you're stuck!

It boasts flavours of sweet rose - and is therefore very reminiscent of Turkish Delight.

Beautiful.

Virginia Hayward Love Chocolate Hamper - £19.99

Virginia Hayward Love Chocolate Hamper

5 out of 5

Any chocoholic mum will love this indulgent chocolatey treat from luxury wine and food hamper retailer Virginia Hayward, which comes wrapped up in a gorgeous ribboned gold sack to make her feel like a star.

Inside are a selection of treats that will leave her spoiled for choice, highlighting the tastes, textures and flavours of chocolate in many different ways.

Pick of the bunch for us was the lovely crunchy salted caramel and chocolate raisin mix from The Dormen, along with melt-in-the-mouth Joe & Seph's Double Chocolate Gourmet Popcorn.

We also loved the crumbly texture and flavour of Double Choc Chunk & Cherry Bites from Frank's Luxury Biscuits and the flavour-packed, deep, moist Gold Crown Mini Chocolate Cake with Salted Caramel.

And there's more! The Ooh! Chocolate Fruit & Nutty Milk Chocolate Bar was delicious too and the Dark Chocolate & Praline Hot Chocolate Spoon from Cocoa Loco was one treat we didn't want to share with anyone else . . . neither will mum!

It will certainly make this lockdown Mother's Day more bearable for your mum.

Kingdom's Orange & Nutmeg Gin (over 18s only) - £32

Kingdom’s Orange & Nutmeg Gin

4 out of 5

This flavour-packed tipple from Kingdom's Gin would make a superb gift for mums who are fond of a drier, yes tasty gin this Mother's Day.

Bursting with zesty flavours of orange, this smooth gin also boasts flavours of warming nutmeg - and is wonderful either alone with ice or served with tonic, though it would also work as a base for a range of cocktails.

Coming in at 37.5 per cent ABV, this hand-crafted small batch gin is presented in a beautiful tall, slim bottle, bearing an ornate lion head as its logo and a cork top.