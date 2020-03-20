Menu

GALLERY: Pets across the Midlands hard at work from home amid coronavirus outbreak

By Rebecca Sayce | Features | Published:

While working from home amid the coronavirus outbreak everyone could do with a helping hand - or paw - when keeping on top of deadlines.

Acorn reading over some work. From Dan Freeman, Birmingham

Nip doing his best at changing some bed sheets. Picture from Katie Marney-Reynolds, Dudley

Barney working on filing some stories. From Rebecca Sayce, Wolverhampton

From Amy-Louise Cooper, Birmingham

From Brooke Ferrier, Dudley

Boycie working f rom home with his owner, Bek Needham, Cannock

Mollie and Evie taking a well deserved nap. From Becca Perry, Wolverhampton

Sox taking a break. From Beth Caroll-Travers, Manchester

Jackson squeezing inbetween his owners at work. From Jack and Leah Fisher, Dudley

Bellatrix taking a break after lunch. From Jack and Leah Fisher, Dudley

Tommy working from home with his owner Mike Dines, Walsall

Donner the chicken scheduling the social media for Express & Star and Shropshire Star. From Rebecca Sayce, Wolverhampton

Apollo taking part in a conference call. From Wendy Atkin, Cannock

Tux working from home with his owner Netty, Dudley

Walter was told it was fancy dress Friday when he began working from home. Picture from Jordan Mezzone, Birmingham

Luna keeping her owner company during self-isolation. From Sian Atkinson, Tipton

Express & Star deputy chief reporter Dayna Farrington's cats taking a nap on the job

Rosie helping her owner work from home. From Katie Sharman, Dudley

Maisy hard at work with her owner Marion Michelle Jones in West Bromwich

Sasha and Minnie taking a quick work break. From Chloe Hill, Dudley

Pixi gazing out of the window when she should be hard at work. From Chloe Hill, Dudley

Oreo the helpful alarm clock for his owner Hannah Faulkner, Dudley

From Loz Edwards, Wolverhampton

Bill being of help to his owner Samantha Elwell, Wolverhampton

Nickell wondering what his owner is doing home in the middle of the day. Picture from Kayleigh Hodges, Wolverhampton

Maria not wanting to share her desk with owner Jo Cooper, Wolverhampton

Frankie's dog Obie, an American Boxer, who started a Facebook page dedicated to animarls 'working from home'

Express & Star chief reporter Megan Archer hard at work filing stories with Gareth

Waffle and Gareth working from home with their owner, Express & Star chief reporter Megan Archer

Pets across the Midlands have been keeping their owners company during the Covid-19 pandemic which has seen the UK government urge people to self-isolate if showing symptoms.

Social media users have been posting pictures of their four-legged friends helping with daily tasks such as taking part in conference calls or just taking a snooze on their lunch break.

  • Working from home with your pets? Send your pet photos through to webdesk@expressandstar.co.uk or digital@shropshirestar.co.uk.

Francesa Bennett, from Wolverhampton, began the Facebook group 'Animal Co-workers of the Covid 19 Quarantine' to brighten people's days while isolated at home.

The group now has hundreds of members all sharing photos of their pets, from dogs wearing glasses and taking part in meetings to cats sleeping as their owners type away.

Francesca, who owns an American bulldog boxer named Obie, started the page in a bid to distract social media users who may struggle with their mental health during the pandemic.

She said: "It's a really difficult time for everyone at the moment due to the uncertainty of how our every day life will function over the coming weeks.

"A lot of people are and will struggle with their mental health, and in particular will be feeling isolated working from home.

"I was starting to feel a constant level of anxiety from scrolling through 'stress press' and fear mongering on social media.

"Animals are a great source of comfort and grounding in bad times so my aim was to break up some of the anxieties with a light-hearted page to de-isolate home workers and cheer up animal lovers.

"I'm so glad people are connecting through the page and finding some amusement when life is feeling a little upside down."

