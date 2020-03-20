GALLERY: Pets across the Midlands hard at work from home amid coronavirus outbreak

Pets across the Midlands have been keeping their owners company during the Covid-19 pandemic which has seen the UK government urge people to self-isolate if showing symptoms.

Social media users have been posting pictures of their four-legged friends helping with daily tasks such as taking part in conference calls or just taking a snooze on their lunch break.

Francesa Bennett, from Wolverhampton, began the Facebook group 'Animal Co-workers of the Covid 19 Quarantine' to brighten people's days while isolated at home.

The group now has hundreds of members all sharing photos of their pets, from dogs wearing glasses and taking part in meetings to cats sleeping as their owners type away.

Francesca, who owns an American bulldog boxer named Obie, started the page in a bid to distract social media users who may struggle with their mental health during the pandemic.

Frankie's dog Obie, an American Boxer, who started a Facebook page dedicated to animarls 'working from home'

She said: "It's a really difficult time for everyone at the moment due to the uncertainty of how our every day life will function over the coming weeks.

"A lot of people are and will struggle with their mental health, and in particular will be feeling isolated working from home.

"I was starting to feel a constant level of anxiety from scrolling through 'stress press' and fear mongering on social media.

"Animals are a great source of comfort and grounding in bad times so my aim was to break up some of the anxieties with a light-hearted page to de-isolate home workers and cheer up animal lovers.

"I'm so glad people are connecting through the page and finding some amusement when life is feeling a little upside down."