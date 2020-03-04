Like owner like dog: Choosing the right breed for your lifestyle

Whether you’re a city-dweller living in a flat with no garden but a park nearby, or your canine companion would be joining you in a countryside cottage, if you put in the time, you can find the right match.

Anyone who is thinking of getting a dog must be sure that they are able to provide their canine companion with enough exercise, care and attention.

Smaller dogs generally can be a good fit for those living in smaller homes, but people should not make the mistake of thinking small breeds require less exercise and stimulation.

Getting a dog is a big decision so prospective owners should always do thorough research about which breed might be right for them and their lifestyle.

Ahead of Crufts, which showcases the country’s 222 dog breeds, here’s a handy guide to help you choose a canine companion that’s the perfect fit for your family, location and the life you lead.

Staffordshire bull terrier

Staffordshire Bull Terrier. Picture by The Kennel Club

Advertising

Perfect if you: Live in the city. Have children. Are able to give them lots of exercise.

Good-natured Staffies are often referred to as the ‘nanny’ dog.

They feel most at home with a family and as a breed they are known to be highly intelligent and affectionate, especially with children.

They are a small breed, who are comfortable living in cities and towns, but enjoy exercise and plenty of stimulation.

Advertising

Greyhound

Greyhound. Picture by Diane Pearce and The Kennel Club

Perfect if you: Live in the city. Don't have children. Are able to give them a fair amount of exercise.

Most people assume that small dogs are most suited to urban living, but actually Greyhounds can be a great choice for city dwellers who have plenty of time to devote to exercising their four-legged friend.

Greyhounds are affectionate, mellow and docile – they can sleep for much of the day after a long walk.

Bichon frise

Bichon frise. Picture by Lisa Croft-Elliott and The Kennel Club

Perfect if you: Live in the city. Have children. Need a breed that doesn't require hours of exercise.

An ideal companion dog, the bichon frise is a friendly, loveable breed who loves to be a part of the family.

And their minimally moulting coats can make them suitable for all types of families and households.

Chihuahua

Chihuahua. Picture by Diane Peare and The Kennel Club

Perfect if you: Live in the city. Don't have children. Need a breed that doesn't require hours of exercise.

Chihuahuas are compact, alert and spirited little dogs - although tiny they are brimming with personality.

They’re very adaptable and suitable for city-living.

Golden retriever

Golden retriever. Picture by Ruth Dalrymple and The Kennel Club

Perfect if you: Live in the country. Have children. Are able to give them lots of exercise.

Affectionate and loyal, golden retrievers are a firm family favourite.

They are intelligent, love the country life and are truly man’s best friend.

Bearded collie

Bearded collie. Picture by Ruth Dalrymple and The Kennel Club

Perfect if you: Live in the country. Have children. Need a breed that doesn't require hours of exercise.

Bearded collies are steady, intelligent and lively – and they thrive on human companionship so they are very well suited to dog-loving families.

They love outdoor exercise whatever the weather.

These might not be the most obvious choice – bearded collies are classed as a vulnerable native breed, meaning there are less than 350 registrations of these pups each year. These dogs need you.

Cocker spaniel

Cocker spaniels. Picture by Diane Pearce and The Kennel Club

Perfect if you: Live in the country. Don't have children. Are able to give them lots of exercise.

The ultimate all-rounder, cocker spaniels are loving and characterful.

They enjoy attention and need a fair amount of grooming, so this is a breed for owners who have a good amount time, and a lot of love, to give.

Border terrier

Border terrier. Picture by Lisa Croft-Elliott and The Kennel Club

Perfect if you: Live in the country. Don't have children. Need a breed that doesn't require hours of exercise

Border terriers are small with an easy-going and curious temperament.

They love exploring the outdoors and are very happy in countryside.

For more information and tickets for Crufts, where you can meet the most common to the most unusual breeds, and talk to experts in the Discover Dogs zone, click here.