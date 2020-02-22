Man's best friend: Can you solve these Tastybones visual puzzles?

Chewing household items, stealing food and eating sticks are all behaviours that can thoroughly frustrate owners - and, more importantly, put a dog’s health at risk.

Many owners don’t realise that chewing household items is a sign of boredom or separation anxiety.

Separation anxiety is known to affect around 14 per cent of dogs. Although it can affect different dog breeds differently, the most common sign is destructive behaviour.

Dog owners know that the majority of dog owners are real foodies.

While you may think giving your dog the odd tidbit is harmless, it can create challenging behaviour further down the line, such as begging at the table, rummaging through kitchen cupboards or bins, and even stealing food straight from the table.

Dogs love chewing whilst out and about or in the garden as well as at home.

Sticks are a common favourite, but many pet owners may not realise the dangers of chewing on a stick.

Sticks can splinter easily and, worryingly, the shards can jam into a dog’s mouth and cause infection.

