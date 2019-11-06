Live Aid tops list of gigs Brits most wish they had seen live

Live Aid has topped a poll of the gigs most Brits wish they had seen live.

The show at London’s Wembley Stadium in 1985 saw stars such as Freddie Mercury, Sir Elton John, David Bowie and U2 perform to an audience of 1.9 billion people across 150 countries.

It beat gigs such as The Beatles’ last live performance on the roof of Apple Studios, and Oasis’s 1996 Knebworth show to the top spot in the poll commissioned by StubHub UK.

The Beatles’ Apple Studios gig in 1969 came second in the poll of 2,000 people, followed by Fleetwood Mac’s tour this year.

Fleetwood Mac (Yui Mok/PA)

The top 10 also included Nirvana at Reading Festival (1992), Ed Sheeran’s 2017 to 2019 Divide tour, Amy Winehouse performing Love Is A Losing Game at the Mercury Prize (2007), Oasis at Knebworth, Adele headlining Glastonbury (2016), Eminem’s 2001 show at the MEN arena and the Sex Pistols’ performance on the River Thames in 1977.

Gigs by stars such as Lady Gaga, Prince, Beyonce, Drake, Taylor Swift and Jay Z all made the list.

Stormzy’s performance at the Brits last year came 16th in the poll, while Cheryl’s performance of Fight For This Love at The X Factor in 2009 came 21st.

When asked which living artist they would be most excited to see, Fleetwood Mac came out on top with 11% of all votes, beating Sheeran (10%), Adele (7%), Madonna (5%) and Beyonce (4%).

StubHub UK is looking to find Britain’s best gig photography in a new competition aimed at music fans.

The winner, picked by panellists including Capital FM DJ Roman Kemp. will win free gig tickets for one year.

To enter the photography competition to win free gig tickets for a year, fans need to upload a picture to Instagram or Twitter, using the hashtag #ThatStubHubFeelingLIVE and tagging @StubHubUK.

The competition closes on November 6.