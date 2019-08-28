Experience very best of Highlands at Inver Lodge

Set high upon a hillside in an area of outstanding natural beauty in North West Scotland, Inver Lodge Hotel is a 21-bedroom property with jaw-dropping views of the rugged Scottish Highlands.

Overlooking the pretty fishing village of Lochinver, the hotel is a haven of rural tranquillity and boasts three of its own lochs and a small fleet of wooden clinker boats for guests to enjoy the water.

For nature lovers who prefer to stay on dry land, this unspoilt Scottish wilderness offers an abundance of local wildlife and numerous different walks. The west coast of Scotland is famed for its fishing and the hotel’s clear, deep lochs are full of leaping salmon and plump brown trout. Atlantic seals are regularly spotted in the quiet harbour, the moors are full of majestic red deer and golden eagles can be seen soaring high over the mountains.

The hotel’s exclusive ‘Whatever the Weather’ package, which gives guests incredible savings of over 25% on standard bed and breakfast rates, is available until the end of September. This special package, which is priced from £217 per night, in an en-suite standard room, is subject to availability, must be booked direct with the hotel and paid in full at the time of booking. There is no minimum stay.

As well as dramatic views, Inver Lodge Hotel offers a warm and friendly Scottish welcome with delicious, hearty cuisine, sourced fresh from local producers. Steak, salmon and game of exceptional quality are drawn direct from the hotel owner’s private estates, which also supply Her Majesty The Queen.

The atmosphere in the hotel’s restaurant is relaxed and informal and there is no set dress code.

Inver Lodge Hotel is situated on the famous Scottish NC500 route. With 500 miles of stunning coastal scenery, the route, which begins and ends at Inverness Castle, is billed as the ultimate road trip and what better way to break the journey of a lifetime, than with a stay at Inver Lodge.

A two and a half hour drive from the city of Inverness and Dalcross Airport, Inver Lodge is easily accessible by car, bus or train. The recently relaunched Caledonian Sleeper runs daily from London to Inverness with local onward connections to the village of Lairg. From Lairg there is a bus service direct to Lochinver.

