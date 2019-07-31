Aberystwyth’s largest tea party at Nanteos

Featuring a range of traditional and alternative afternoon teas, created by head chef, Gerwyn Jones, the selection includes Welsh, Estate, Cardigan Bay Seafood, Bubbles, Heading West, Gentleman’s and Sunday Lunch variations.

To celebrate the launch, Nanteos Mansion is hosting Aberystwyth’s largest afternoon tea party from 12-4pm on Sunday, August 18. Guests are invited to bring their teddies to make it a teddy bears picnic and tuck into a selection of the new teas. Tickets can be from the hotel for £15 per adult or via www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/nanteos-afternoon-tea-party-tickets-65106824264

Children up to 12 years go free. There will be face painters and entertainment and guests are invited to explore the hotel’s labyrinth, grounds and walks on the 30 acre estate.

On the new menu is the Estate Afternoon Tea which centres on ingredients drawn from artisan suppliers on the Powell Estate. As well as a selection of seasonal sandwiches using local produce, the estate offers freshly baked fruit and plain scones with clotted cream, homemade butter and seasonal homemade jam, a gin and lemon meringue and a honey posset made with produce from the estate’s own bee hives.

Perfect for those looking for something a little different, the Cardigan Bay Seafood Afternoon Tea features a platter of local delicacies, caught in the local bay. This summery treat includes crab, laver bread, cockles, Keta ‘caviar’, smoked salmon and prawn cocktail. This tea is delicious served with an ice-cold glass of Sauvignon Blanc or a chilled lager.

For afternoon tea with a twist there is Heading West. An homage to members of the Nanteos Powell family who emigrated to Canada, this unique and delicious Northern American smorgasbord includes Welsh lamb sliders, Colonel Powell’s fried chicken, seared rump steak strips, Nanteos frickles and a coleslaw side of Nanteos poutine. As if this wasn’t enough, there is also homemade cheesecake and blueberry and maple syrup pancakes. It’s perfect served with a pot of G&T or a quart of Goose ‘Sessions’ IPA.

A more traditional offering, Nanteos’ Welsh Tea features sweet treats such as Bara Brith and Welsh cakes, with classically-filled finger sandwiches such as cucumber, smoked salmon and Welsh Cheddar. The Welsh Tea is served with fruit and plain scones, fresh from the bakery, clotted cream butter and a selection of homemade preserves.

All teas are served on vintage bone china with a choice of loose leaf breakfast tea or freshly ground coffee. Guests can sit in either the hotel garden, yr Eos restaurant or the recently refurbished Billiard Room, which features an exhibition of paintings by Welsh artist Emyr Williams.