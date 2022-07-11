Dance pioneers of Burn The Floor re-uniting in Shrewsbury 25 years on

Burn The Floor The Reunion, which marks the 25th anniversary of the original touring dance show which went on to provide a platform for many Strictly professional dancers, is to be staged at the Frankwell Quay venue this week.

It is the hottest ticket in town... even Tuesday's 'open dress rehearsal' has sold out. Three Strictly glitterball winning professionals are set to take part

Among the current and recently departed Strictly pros scheduled to make an appearance are Aljaž Škorjanec and his wife Janette Manrara, Kevin Clifton and his sister Joanne Clifton, Karen Hauer, Dianne Buswell, Luba Mushtuk, Kai Widdrington and Robin Windsor, among others.

The open dress rehearsal performance on Tuesday, July 12, is followed the next day with performances at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.