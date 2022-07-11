Notification Settings

Dance pioneers of Burn The Floor re-uniting in Shrewsbury 25 years on

ShrewsburyWhat's OnPublished: Comments

Several past and present stars of TV's Strictly Come Dancing are coming to Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn for three sellout shows on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.

Burn The Floor The Reunion, which marks the 25th anniversary of the original touring dance show which went on to provide a platform for many Strictly professional dancers, is to be staged at the Frankwell Quay venue this week.

It is the hottest ticket in town... even Tuesday's 'open dress rehearsal' has sold out. Three Strictly glitterball winning professionals are set to take part

Among the current and recently departed Strictly pros scheduled to make an appearance are Aljaž Škorjanec and his wife Janette Manrara, Kevin Clifton and his sister Joanne Clifton, Karen Hauer, Dianne Buswell, Luba Mushtuk, Kai Widdrington and Robin Windsor, among others.

The open dress rehearsal performance on Tuesday, July 12, is followed the next day with performances at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

Preview by Leon Burakowski

