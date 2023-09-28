Woks at the ready for a giggle at new Shrewsbury restaurant

High Street, Shrewsbury. Picture: Google Maps

The Giggling Squid brand is expected to open in early December at 25 High Street, Shrewsbury.

Andy Laurillard, Giggling Squid co-founder, said: “Our Shrewsbury woks are at the ready!

"Thai cuisine is all about sharing dishes and enjoying mealtimes with friends and family and we can’t wait to welcome guests to our beautiful Shrewsbury restaurant.”

The company behind the brand says the new restaurant features a vibrant bright floral interior with pastel coloured trellis panels that have exotic flowers and orchids delicately weaved throughout them with a lovely Tudor frontage facing the town square.

"There will be seating for all occasions to suit every type of diner, from soft banquet seating to cosy dining spaces for two," says a company spokesperson.

"As well as stunning surroundings, each dish on the menu is crafted with love and expertise to deliver mouth-watering layers of flavour for guests."

There will also be a brand-new tapas menu for lunchtime diners.

A takeaway menu will also be available a few weeks after opening for click and collect or telephone orders as well as delivery.

