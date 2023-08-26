Nine-year-old mayoress opens market town pub she can't buy alcohol in

Pictured, from left, Mayor of Ludlow, Councillor Glenn Ginger, Mayoress of Ludlow Gabriella Ginger and Anna Mahey, The George’s General Manager

Gabriella Ginger is nine years old and was chosen to be mayoress by her father, Mayor of Ludlow Glenn Ginger at the start of his term in office.

She performed the official opening of The George, by cutting a ribbon on the front door of the newly converted pub.

Gabriella does the honours

She was given the red carpet treatment by the new pub's managers and got to taste some of the new venue's pizza. And official sources told the Shropshire Star she gave it the thumbs up.

And despite not being able to buy alcohol on the premises she is allowed to go into the pub with adults to eat more of the pizza she became such a fan of.

Mayoress Gabriella is given a tour of the new inn

Mayor of Ludlow Councillor Glenn Ginger – otherwise known as Dad – said: "We are pleased to support the grand opening of The George in Ludlow.

"This new venture from The Oakman Group brings investment to our town and demonstrates their commitment to our community as they prioritise employing Ludlow residents and sourcing local food and drink wherever possible.

"We are confident that The George will become a valuable addition to Ludlow's vibrant town centre, enhancing its charm as a traditional market town.”

The George's pub sign

After three months of restoration and refurbishment, The George which is owned by The Oakman Group opened its doors to the public on Friday, August 25 at 10am.

The Oakman Group is the renowned owner of various establishments across the United Kingdom.

And the George, formerly a pizza restaurant, keeps the Mediterranean theme going by offering a fresh menu, authentic Neapolitan wood-fired pizzas, traditional home comforts, and mouthwatering Sunday roasts.

The open theatre-style kitchen, a hallmark of an Oakman Inn, will allow guests to witness the culinary magic firsthand.

In addition, the drinks menu will offer a range of hot drinks as well as local ales, chilled draught lagers, cocktails and an extensive wine list.

Anna Mahey, The George’s general manager said; “I’ve lived and worked in the area for the last few years, and I feel so lucky to be opening The George in the heart of historic Ludlow.

"The town is very special, and it will be a lot of fun, judging by all the goodwill messages we’ve received. We have recruited an outstanding team of people, most of whom live within the town, which is great”.