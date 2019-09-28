Eat with the fishes at unique Birmingham Sea Life Centre event

Deliveroo is teaming up with the National Sea Life Centre to let Brits eat with the fishes. The underwater dining experience is set to launch at the aquarium in Birmingham, with plans to be rolled out to additional Sea Life sites including Manchester and Blackpool in 2020.

Upon entering the centre guests will be guided to the UK’s only 360 Ocean Tunnel where they will be sat and can enjoy food from some of Birmingham's favourite restaurants. Diners can choose dishes from the likes of Mission Burrito, Han Dynasty, Slim Chickens and Smashburger.

The experience will be open for bookings on October 1 and 2. Each table booking will be costed at £20, which includes entry and your food. All proceeds will be donated towards The Sea Life Trust.

Chris Coventry at the National Sea Life Centre said: “From its location in the heart of the Midlands, the National Sea Life Centre really does provide one of the most breathtaking, immersive environments to enjoy a dinner date for two, so we’re excited to have teamed up with Deliveroo to offer the submerged supper club.

"There really is nowhere else in the Midlands when you can eat pizza by the penguins or even have supper surrounded by a shiver of sharks, with them swimming underfoot as you tuck in”.

Joe Groves at Deliveroo said “Deliveroo launched in Birmingham four years ago and we’re now working with over 800 local restaurants.

"The city’s Sea Life Centre in the perfect spot to launch our submerged supper club, with 360 views, giving locals an unparalleled dinner view to go with their delicious takeaway.”

For more information and to book, click here.