COMPETITION: Shrewsbury Monopoly games up for grabs

The official game hits shop shelves today (Friday, November 15, 2019), with a high-profile launch at Shrewsbury Prison... All timed nicely for Christmas.

And the Shropshire Star has been revealed as amongst the 30-plus fab Shrewsbury landmarks featured.

We get to go on the Fleet Street space from the game’s London classic original (Fleet Street being the spiritual home of the UK newspaper industry).

And we are in very hallowed company!

Also starring in the game are the likes of The Charles Darwin Statue (on the game’s top ranked square – Mayfair), Shrewsbury Castle and Shrewsbury Prison. Jake Houghton from the game’s makers Winning Moves UK says: “The game features the great and the good of Shrewsbury.”

In the build-up to today’s launch this unique official edition has been doing a roaring trade in advance sales, both in stores in the town and online.

The game is on sale from today at stores across Shrewsbury, including Waterstones, WH Smith and The Works – and very widely online, including on Amazon.

And to be in with a chance of winning one of the five games we have up for grabs, all you have to do is answer this question:

Which leading town landmark appears on the brand new Monopoly: Shrewsbury Edition game?

A. The Palace?

B. The Prison?

C. The Pavilion?

Send your entries to Caroline Jones, Group Head of Features, by email at caroline.jones@mnamedia.co.uk or by post to Shropshire Star, Waterloo Road, Ketley, Telford, TF1 5HU.

Terms and conditions

Entrants must be aged 18 years or over. Closing time and date for entries is 12 noon Wednesday, November 27, 2019. The first correct entry selected at random after the closing date will receive the prize. Prizes are non-transferable and there are no cash/prize alternatives. Employees (or immediate relatives) of the MNA group of companies may NOT enter. The Editor’s decision is final. Winners must be prepared to take part in any relevant publicity.

All data shared in entering this competition will be used for administration only. The winner’s details will be held by MNA to ensure that prizes can be sent to the competition winner. MNA Ltd and members of its group will not use your data for any marketing purposes. After 90 days from the competition closure all entry details will be deleted. We take data protection very seriously, and your data will not be shared with any third parties.