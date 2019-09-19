Commercial feature: Win VIP party for 10 at Jump In

Jump In’s award-winning children’s birthday parties are now bigger, brighter and better than ever with additional party packages including Crazy Glow Party, Jungle Jam Party and Ocean Safari Party.

Jump In Trampoline Park parties

These, along with the standard children’s birthday party, offer a two-hour package of fun for up to 10 children and come complete with:

Check in and safety briefing

Jump In socks for all guests

One hour to enjoy all the Jump In facilities

Dedicated party host

Water whilst jumping

Pizza (choice of pepperoni or Margherita) or hot dogs

Plates, cups, plasticware and napkins

A range of optional birthday party extras can also be purchased, including, party bags, popcorn, ice cream and sweet pots. But essentially, all you need to take are your guests and the cake.

To enter, see this week's Shrewsbury Chronicle for details.

Jump In Shrewsbury’s Crazy Glow Party adds some extra shine to proceedings with exclusive hire of the UV party room with special glow in the dark accessories provided. The Jungle Jam and Ocean Safari Birthday Party packages include your own private themed room complete with the sights and sounds of the jungle or the ocean all around them. Further details on the party packages are available here

You can email hello@jumpin.com or call 01926 356290 to discuss your party needs. The competition winner will be entitled to a VIP party of their choice for up to 10 guests. It must be pre-booked and will be subject to availability. Additional guests can be added at an additional cost of between £15 and £18 per person, depending on the package chosen. Competition entries should be posted or hand delivered to: Jump in Competition, Chronicle/Admag Office, Bellstone, Shrewsbury, Shropshire, SY1 1HX.

Those not lucky enough to win can take advantage of this exclusive Chronicle offer of 15 per cent off the price of any party package.

Use the code SCParty15 when booking online at www.jumpin.com or via the Contact Centre on 01926 356290.