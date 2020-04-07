Coronavirus: International artist from Bridgnorth hopes to inspire others with online classes

And one international artist from Bridgnorth is hoping to inspire budding creators to pick up a paint brush and hone their expressive side.

Vicki Norman was preparing to teach at conventions in America when coronavirus lockdown restrictions forced the events to cancel and her to travel home to Shropshire.

But new and current students from Ludlow to Australia will now be tuning in to online art classes broadcast live from Vicki's studio in Moat Street, Bridgnorth.

The 41-year-old, who graduated in fine art before training as a teacher, said now was the perfect time to try something new and bring people together.

"Because of everything that's happening right now, I thought it would be good to do a group weekly class so people can interact with each other and meet new people.

"We're doing this on Mondays to give people a positive start to the week, and a challenge for the rest of the week.

"It will hopefully create a good forum where they can share pictures and create drawings together.

"To have some real social time is so important at the moment. We did a trial run with family and friends and it was great fun – sitting there with tea and a biscuit – and it's the closest thing we've got to social interaction with people right now."

A range of live sessions are being offered, including drawing, painting and colour workshops for people aged 13 and over.

Vicki added: "It feels important to offer something to help people grow and expand their knowledge.

"The beautiful thing about drawing is that you can do it anywhere and everywhere.

"The first project is drawing. We will be learning to draw the inside of buildings so immediately the room becomes the playground."

For more information, contact Vicki at vickinormanstudio.com or 07761017468.