Bridgnorth Carnival queen chosen

Robyn Gross met with the town's mayor, councillor Ron Whittle and the chair of the events committee, councillor Sarah Barlow to be named the carnival queen last week.

The 15-year-old Oldbury Wells School student will take her place upon the throne during the event on September 22.

It was initially scheduled for July 23 but torrential rain saw Severn Park, situated next to the River Severn, completely waterlogged in the run-up to the date.

The carnival committee said the streamlined event in September will focus on the procession and honouring the carnival royalty.

An array of flamboyant floats will take the normal route around the town, but will finish in High Street rather than Severn Park.

The scaled-down event will not feature any carnival activities in the park, and instead will culminate with 'light entertainment' in the grounds of Bridgnorth Castle.