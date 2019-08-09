Unique display is open to public in Bridgnorth

The Bingham Brothers have sat down with a host of celebrities and prominent figures over the last 25 years to create their ongoing People of Our Time exhibition.

Made up of David, 64, Ian, 63, and Tim Bingham, 57, the three brothers from Bridgnorth started the series of portraits in the mid 90s and have since met, interviewed and painted Slade frontman Noddy Holder, Hollywood actor Charlton Heston and cricketer Neal Radford to name a few.

Starting on August 17, a six-weekend event ending on September 22 will showcase their work to the public for the first time.

Paul Weller

David said the series has taken on a life of its own and continued to grow.

"We've been working on this project for nearly 25 years and it's basically a selection of portraits of people we admire," he said.

"But also there's been a thread of one portrait we do leading to another, so it's developed alongside our normal commissions and paintings – we haven't really pushed it ourselves too much.

Kendo Nagasaki

Advertising

"A music promoter that lives in Bridgnorth introduced us to a number of them, and from them have come others."

The three brothers were first introduced to art by their father, William and their uncle, James.

After developing their own styles of work independently, the trio started working together in the 90s and have since slowly but surely built up an eclectic repertoire of portraits.

The Bingham Brothers : Tim, Ian, and David

Advertising

Other people featuring in the display are cricketer Neal Radford, Cockney Rebel frontman Steve Harley and Paul McCartney's younger brother, Mike.

"In the Renaissance artists often worked together as families so that isn't a first, albeit unusual," added David.

"The benefits with this sort of work is that you have three people to sit down with each person and get as much information about them as possible – the more information you have the better portrait you can create."

Steve Harley of Cockney Rebel

David added that they take varying rolls with each portrait they create, often putting all three of their brushes to the same canvas to create a single piece.

The exhibition will run on Saturdays and Sundays from 11am to 4pm in their studio at 30-31 East Castle Street in Bridgnorth.