Kelly Osbourne says she is ‘not doing so great’ after Ozzy’s death

The 41-year-old was speaking ahead of a tribute performance to her father at the awards ceremony at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday (February 2).

The Black Sabbath frontman died aged 76 in July last year, having been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2019.

Ozzy Osbourne died last year, aged 76 (PA)

Asked how she was coping following Osbourne’s death, she said: “To be honest with you, I won’t lie, people usually say I’m great, I’m not doing so great.

“It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever been through in my life, but I’m getting through, and we’re doing everything we can to try and just live in his legacy and be happy.”

The tribute performance featured rapper Post Malone, Andrew Watt, Red Hot Chilli Peppers drummer Chad Smith and Guns And Roses members Duff McKagan and Slash.

On the performance, Kelly added: “It means more than I can express into words to see his peers in this community cherish him in such a way and a way that he deserves, and it’ll be very emotional.

“I’m here to support my mum, because it’s just as much about her as well, he wouldn’t have been him without her and vice versa.”

Kelly, her mother Sharon and brother Jack, were later seen in tears as the tribute band played Black Sabbath’s War Pigs.

At the end of the performance, Malone said: “Thank you ladies and gentlemen, thank you very much.”

In the weeks before his death, Osbourne had taken to the stage as part of the Back To The Beginning concert, in which he reunited with his bandmates at Birmingham’s Villa Park.

Earlier in the evening, Doncaster-born pop rocker Yungblud scooped best rock performance at the 2026 Grammys for his cover of Black Sabbath’s Changes at the band’s farewell concert.

Fans laid flowers at Black Sabbath Bench on Broad Street in the city and hundreds of fans paid their respects to him during a cortege procession in July last year.