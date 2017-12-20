Top 20 Christmas films of all time - vote for your favourite with our poll

Below is a list of 20 top Christmas films, complete with trailers to get you in the mood.

Home Alone (1990)

Home Alone - HD Theatrical Trailer

Follow the adventures of Kevin McCallister when he wakes up to an empty house, having been accidentally left behind by his family who have flown to Paris for Christmas.

A hilarious, cheeky comedy starring Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern and John Candy.

The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992)

The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992) Original Trailer

The Muppet characters tell their version of the classic tale of an old and bitter miser's redemption on Christmas Eve.

Starring Michael Caine as Scrooge, this is a timeless family favourite - and a quirky, funny version of the classic tale.

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)

Christmas Vacation Official Trailer #1 - (1989) HD

Starring comedian Chevy Chase, this Christmas classic follows the legendary Griswold clan as father Clark aims to plan the perfect family Christmas.

A very amusing, slapstick comedy with a stellar cast including Beverly D'Angelo, Randy Quaid, Juliette Lewis, Doris Roberts and Johnny Galecki.

Scrooged (1988)

Scrooged - Official® Trailer [HD]

A witty take on A Christmas Carol, this hilarious festive favourite stars iconic funnyman Bill Murray. It was marketed four years after the release of Ghostbusters, with the tag line: "Bill Murray is back among the ghosts, only this time, it's three against one."

It follows the tale of Frank Cross, a wildly successful television executive whose cold ambition and curmudgeonly nature has driven away the love of his life, Claire Phillips. But after firing a staff member on Christmas Eve, Frank is visited by a series of ghosts who give him a chance to re-evaluate his actions and right the wrongs of his past.

Cast includes Karen Allen, Carol Kane and Alfre Woodard.

Gremlins (1984)

Gremlins - Trailer

This dark comedy tells the tale of a gadget salesman looking for a special gift for his son. He finds an attractive present in Chinatown and buys it, despite warnings from the shopkeeper. The father insists, so he is told to never expose the gift to bright light, water, or to feed it after midnight - needless to say, all of these rules are broken, with disastrous consequences.

Cast stars Corey Feldman, Zach Galligan, Phoebe Cates and Dick Miller.

Jingle All The Way (1996)

Jingle All The Way

Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger as workaholic dad Howard Langston, this comedy follows him and rival dad Myron Larabee as the pair race to buy a much sought-after Turbo-Man action figure on Christmas Eve.

Actors also in the film include Sinbad, Phil Hartman, Jake Lloyd and Rita Wilson.

The Santa Clause (1994)

The Santa Clause (1994) Original Trailer

This family comedy, starring Tim Allen, tells the tale of divorced dad Scott who accidentally kills a man in a Santa suit. Following the mishap, he and his son magically transported to the North Pole, where an elf explains that Scott must take Santa's place before the next Christmas arrives. Scott thinks he's dreaming, but over the next several months he gains weight and grows an inexplicably white beard. Perhaps he does have some work to do this Christmas Eve.

Stars Judge Reinhold, David Krumholtz and Peter Boyle.

Trading Places (1983)

Trading Places (1983) Trailer

With Dan Akroyd and Eddie Murphy as lead stars, Trading Places tells the story of an upper-class commodities broker and a homeless street hustler whose lives cross paths when they are unknowingly made part of an elaborate bet. The storyline is often considered a modern take on Mark Twain's classic 19th-century novel The Prince and the Pauper.

Ralph Bellamy, Don Ameche, Denholm Elliott and Jamie Lee Curtis also star.

Batman Returns (1992)

Batman Returns (1992) Official Theatrical Trailer HD

With a star-studded cast, Batman Returns is the second installment of Warner Bros.' initial Batman film series, produced by Tim Burton and Denise Di Novi.

Stars Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, Michelle Pfeiffer and Christopher Walken.

Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Miracle on 34th Street (1947 Trailer)

Starring: Maureen O'Hara, Natalie Wood, Edmund Gwenn

This is a timeless tale of a cynical little girl and her disillusioned mother whose belief in magic is restored by a kindly old man ('Kris Kringle') who claims to be the real Father Christmas. The film's highlight is a truly brilliant court scene in which bright young lawyer Fred Gailey manages to irrevocably prove that Kris is the 'real' Santa. There's a re-make from 1994, but we don't think it comes close to this classic original.

Elf (2003)

Elf (2003) Official Trailer #1 - Will Ferrell, Zooey Deschanel Christmas Movie HD

Starring: Will Ferrell, Zooey Deschanel, James Caan

Christmas spirit spills from every scene of this kooky festive comedy about Buddy, a human adopted by Santa's elves at birth who voyages to New York City to find his real father. Buddy's exuberant optimism is infectious, making this a great watch for those in need of a little festive cheer.

It's a Wonderful Life (1946)

It's A Wonderful Life Trailer

Starring: James Stewart, Donna Reed, Henry Travers

This classic film may not be a laugh a minute, but if you see it through to the end you'll be rewarded with a warm reminder of what Christmas is all about. This tear-jerking tale follows the life of George Bailey, a big-hearted small town businessman whose life seems on the brink of disaster, until he's visited by an angel one Christmas Eve... This festive favourite has stood the test of time and is still considered one of the best films ever.

The Polar Express (2004)

The Polar Express (2004) Official Trailer - Tom Hanks, Robert Zemeckis Movie HD

Starring: Tom Hanks

This magical animated film follows a young boy on the cusp of losing his belief in Father Christmas, until a mysterious train whisks him away on an adventure to the North Pole. Cynics may find it a little schmaltzy , but little ones will get caught up in the magical story and stunning graphics. Tom Hanks fans will also enjoy this, as he voices the majority of the characters.

Die Hard (1988)

Die Hard - Official® Trailer [HD]

Starring: Bruce Willis, Alan Rickman, Bonnie Bedelia

A favourite with action fans, Die Hard is a festive classic without the usual sickly sweet elements of the genre. NYPD cop John McClane's Christmas holiday turns deadly when his wife and several others are taken hostage by terrorist Hans Gruber during a corporate Christmas party.

The Holiday (2006)

The Holiday (2006) Official Trailer 1 - Kate Winslet Movie

Starring: Kate Winset, Jude Law, Cameron Diaz, Jack Black

A rom-com set at Christmastime rather than an out-and-out Christmas film, this story of two women in a love rut who decide to swap homes for the holidays has become a classic for all times of the year.

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) Official Trailer #1 - Animated Movie

Starring: Chris Sarandon, Catherine O'Hara

This is Tim Burton at his most bizarre! Spindly Jack Skellington is the discontented 'Pumpkin King' of gruesome Halloweentown until he stumbles into glittering Christmastown. The sort-of children's film is perfect to watch at both Halloween and Christmas and features Burton's glorious gothic visuals as well as some surprisingly catchy musical numbers.

Rise of the Guardians - 2012

Rise of the Guardians: Official Trailer

For as long as society can remember, guardians such as Santa Claus, the Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fairy have protected the world's children from darkness and despair. But evil Boogeyman Pitch Black seeks to overthrow the guardians and it's down to Jack Frost to save the day.

Stars Alec Baldwin, Hugh Jackman and Jude Law.

Bad Santa (2003)

Bad Santa Official Trailer #1 - (2003) HD

Starring: Billy Bob Thornton, Lauren Graham, Tony Cox

'Bad' indeed; this dark comedy about a conman turned department store Santa Claus is not the faint hearted, but Bad Santa is the perfect antidote to sickly Christmas sentimentality for all you Scrooges out there. Billy Bob Thornton plays the miserable Willie, who, along with his partner, pose as Santa and his Little Helper in order to rob department stores, before a troubled kid and a security boss throw a spanner in the works. Expect extreme language and some extremely crude scenes, but plenty of laughs.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas Trailer

Starring: Jim Carrey, Taylor Momsen

In this live-action version of the Dr. Seuss tale, the munchkin-like Whos are excitedly preparing for Christmas in Whoville, a magical town on a floating snowflake. Young Cindy Lou Who has heard rumours about the Grinch, a green Christmas-hating being that lives on the outskirts of town, and determines to befriend him. This family favourite is still a Christmas staple in many households 17 years after its release.

Love Actually (2003)

Love Actually Trailer

Starring: Colin Firth, Kiera Knightley, Bill Nighy, Emma Thompson and many, many more

Like our advent calendars, Love Actually gives us a countdown to the big day, starting with six weeks to go and ending on Christmas Eve. A lot can happen in six weeks, as we see the films' many characters fall in love, break up and make up, making us laugh and cry plenty of times along the way. The all-star cast and memorable scenes such as Hugh Grant Dad-dancing around 10 Downing Street earn Love Actually its place on our best Christmas films list.

By Madeleine Phillips and Kirsten Rawlins