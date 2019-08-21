Shrewsbury Folk, WV1 Fest, Balloon Carnival, Steam Rally and more: What's on this bank holiday weekend in Shropshire and the West Midlands

From theatre shows, to festivals, a steam rally and more, here are the top events taking place in Shropshire and the West Midlands:

Friday

Shrewsbury Folk Festival

This annual event has a huge line-up, with top names on the bill including Andy Fairweather Low and the Low Riders, Blair Dunlop, Eddi Reader, Geoff Lakeman, and Martin Barre.

The website describes the event as 'an exciting family holiday, a place to make new friends and meet up with old friends, an inclusive friendly atmosphere whether you are an experienced folkie or a complete newcomer, whether you come with friends or on your own'.

The festival offers a wide range of activities including a Children's Festival for under 10s, a Youth Festival for those aged 11 to 20, dance shows, 'special projects', workshops and more. There will also be a craft fair.

Getting crafty at Shrewsbury Folk Festival!

Those attending can enjoy a variety of food stalls serving items such as local farm-made ice cream, smoothies and coffee. There will also be four real ale bars and a prosecco, gin and cocktail bar. A festival shop will also offer fresh bread, cakes, pies, meats and more.

Headlining on the Friday will be Oysterband, Gary Stewart's Graceland, Granny's Attic, and Relentless. Also playing on the day will be Grace Petrie, Geoff Lakeman, Rapsquillion, and Chris Elliot and Caitlin Jones.

For more information, click here

Fred Zeppelin - The Robin 2, Bilston, Wolverhampton

Fred Zeppelin. Pic: http://www.fred-zeppelin.com/

Led Zeppelin tribute act Fred Zeppelin will perform for rock fans in Bilston this Friday.

The band boasts a range of high-profile fans, with Robert Plant having attended three of their gigs - according to their website - and John Bonham's son Jason having reportedly joined them on stage.

Expect favourites such as Stairway to Heaven, Whole Lotta Love, Immigrant Song, Kashmir and Black Dog.

Tickets are priced from £11.

For more information, click here

Pankaj Udhas Live - Symphony Hall, Birmingham

Pankaj Udhas

Music icon Pankaj Udhas will perform for crowds in Birmingham this Friday.

With a career of more than 35 years, award-winning Pankaj, aged 68, hails from Gujarat in India and has performed playback singing for many Hindi films.

In 2006, Pankaj Udhas was awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth highest civilian award.

The show is set to start at 7.30pm.

Tickets are priced between £33 for standard entry and £103 for meet and greets.

For more information, click here

Singin' In The Rain - The Alexandra Theatre, Birmingham

This musical family favourite is back in the Midlands with shows at the city centre theatre on Friday and Saturday.

It is being performed by young performers from the region, supported by a professional creative team.

Singin’ in the Rain is set in the roaring ’20s and silent movie stars are the biggest names in the world. Don Lockwood and Lina Lamont have it all, but behind the scenes things aren't always as they appear on the big screen. With the new phenomenon of the 'talking pictures' taking Hollywood by storm, Lina's squeaky voice might be the end of her career and with a talented young chorus girl set to steal Don’s heart, things are about to change in Hollywood forever.

There will be one show on Friday at 7.30pm, and two on Saturday - the final day - at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

Tickets are priced from £18.90.

For more information, click here

Saturday

WV1 Fest - West Park, Wolverhampton

A huge tribute festival takes place at West Park this weekend, featuring more than 30 live acts over two stages, kids' activities, beer tents, market stalls and food tents.

Bands playing the Wolverhampton event on the Saturday include AC/DC tribute Whole Lotta DC, Link N Park, Pantera UK, Limp Bizkit tribute act Stiff Bizcuit, Mentallica, Iron Maiden cover band Higher on Maiden, Megadeth UK, and Judas Priest tribute act Hell Bent Forever.

Tickets to the event are free, all that must be paid is the booking fee of £3.90.

For more information, click here

The Last Night of the Summer Proms - Newport

Yuri Sabatin

An Italian tenor from Rome will perform in concert at an event this weekend.

The Last Night of the Summer Proms event, taking place at Cosy Hall in Newport on Saturday, will feature classical opera and the music of Broadway.

The show will feature acclaimed singer Yuri Sabatin, who now lives in London. He regularly appears in concert across the UK, Italy, France and Germany.

He made his UK professional debut in 2008 and was awarded best male singer in the Royal Opera House BP summer screens competition in that same year which saw him singing to more than 10,000 people in London’s Trafalgar Square.

It is being organised by Tara Kelsey, a Telford mezzo soprano opera singer.

The pair will be joined by pianist Wayne C. Baddeley who has performed with the BBC Big Band and Joe Loss. Originally classically trained and once considered a child prodigy, Wayne has performed all over the world and with orchestras such as the BBC Big Band and The Joe Loss Orchestra.

The evening will start at 7.30pm. Light refreshments and a programme will be included with purchase of tickets, which cost £10 in advance or £12 on the door. To book call 07957 661222.

For more information, click here

Shrewsbury Folk Festival

Martin Barre

Headlining on the Saturday will be Martin Barre Band, Merry Hell, Track Dogs, and The Ironmasters. Also playing on the day will be Gary Stewart's Graceland, Edgelarks, Birds of Chicago and Rev. Sekou.

For more information, click here

Oswestry Balloon Carnival - Cae-Glas Parc, Oswestry

Oswestry Charity Balloon Festival. Pic: Virtual Shropshire Drone Rangers

More than 25 hot air balloons of all shapes and sizes will fill the town’s Cae Glas Park on Saturday and Sunday for the family fun charity event.

This year the theme for the music will be The Greatest Showman, and organisers are encouraging people to get in the spirit of the event and arrive in fancy dress.

Other attractions will include a continental market and the town’s own artisan market, held in the streets as well as other market stalls and food venders.

There will also be family fun activities and live music.

For more information, click here

Live music for Hope House Hospice - Fox Inn, Wem

A music afternoon and evening raising money for Hope House Hospice will be held in the Fox Inn in Wem on Saturday.

The afternoon will feature singer/guitarist, Billy Shannon from Telford who will entertain with music from the 50s, 60s and 702.

In the evening there will be magic from Paul Ray and music from the country/rock harmony duo, Buckland and David, covering tracks from the Everleys to the Eagles.

Organiser, Des Clorly, said the event was being sponsored by two Wem businesses, Steve Meakin, the flower delivery specialist and Alan Rowlands Transport.

Ticket are £5 with all the proceeds going the Hope House. They are available from Kim Stocks on 07805 150840 or Des on 075655212347.

There is no charge for children under 15.

Singin' In The Rain - The Alexandra Theatre, Birmingham

Singin' In The Rain

Tickets are priced from £18.90.

For more information, click here

Princess Party - Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury

Join the 'Snow Sisters' for an indoor picnic with fun and games, dancing and sing-a-long songs.

The theatre invites youngsters attending to 'dress to impress' as their favourite characters.

The event runs from 11am to 1pm.

Tickets are priced at £22.50 for one adult and one child. Extra child tickets cost £17.50. All children must be accompanied by an adult, with a maximum of three children per adult.

For more information, click here

Sunday

Shrewsbury Steam Rally

Tiffany Millband from Nottingham with her Charles Burrell 1921 called Saint Brannock in 2017

This two-day family event attracts thousands of visitors each year to Shrewsbury's Onslow Park.

The rally boasts more than 1,000 exhibits, including steam-powered engines and vehicles, historic military vehicles, classic cars and motorcycles, vintage tractors and more.

Those attending may also enjoy a vintage fairground.

There will also be a 'working field' and a crafts and hobbies marquee.

Visitors are able to camp for the weekend.

Tickets bought on the gate cost £14 for adults, £13 for senior citizens, £1 for children aged five to 16, and under-fives go free.

For more information, click here

WV1 Fest - West Park, Wolverhampton

For more information, click here

Shrewsbury Folk Festival

Eddi Reader

Headlining on the Sunday will be Jiggy, While and Matthews Big Band, Cajun Country Revival, and Whapweasel. Also playing on the day will be Phil Beer Band, Kate Rusby, Charlie Dore, Blair Dunlop, Eddi Reader, Paul Downes, and John Spiers Ceilidh Band.

For more information, click here

Andrew Logan's Museum of Sculpture re-opening event - Mid Wales

Andrew Logan

Andrew Logan’s popular annual grand re-opening and jewellery extravaganza returns to his Museum of Sculpture in Mid Wales on Sunday.

The museum, located in Berriew, near Welshpool, will be re-opened by Celia Birtwell, CBE, influential and era-defining textile and fashion designer, at 6pm.

Each year, the museum ceremoniously re-opens its doors, remembering the first time it did so in 1991. The jewellery shows, part of this annual celebration, are key to Logan’s portfolio of work, have inspired Comme des Garcons catwalk shows and been performed in Azerbaijan, Latvia, Russia, Liverpool and Berriew.

Tickets are £6 and includes a free drink. Advance tickets can be bought from andrew-logan.myshopify.com/collections/tickets-for-events, or in person at either the museum or RH Bunners, Arthur Street, Montgomery.

CBSO: Mirga Conducts Mahler's Fourth - Symphony Hall, Birmingham

Mirga Conducts Mahler's Fourth

The City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra will perform Mahler's Fourth Symphony, Ravel's Mother Goose and Stravinsky's The Firebird - Suite for classical fans in Birmingham this weekend.

Conducting will be Mirga Gražinytė-Tyla, and performing as the soprano will be Lina Dambrauskaite.

Tickets are priced from £28.

The show is set to start at 7pm.

For more information, click here

Monday

Shrewsbury Steam Rally

The Talisman at Shrewsbury Steam Rally in 2018

Tickets bought on the gate cost £14 for adults, £13 for senior citizens, £1 for children aged five to 16, and under-fives go free.

For more information, click here

Shrewsbury Folk Festival

Andy Fairweather Low

Headlining on the Monday will be Skerryvore and This Way Up. Also playing on the day will be Andy Fairweather Low and The Low Riders ft the Hi Riders Soul Revue, Cajun Country Revival, Reg Meuross, and Faustus.

For more information, click here

Anthony Gomes - Robin 2, Bilston, Wolverhampton

Anthony Gomes. Pic: https://www.anthonygomes.com/

Canadian blues guitarist and singer Anthony Gomes will entertain crowds in Bilston on Monday.

The 49-year-old musician plays a fusion of blues, rock and soul.

Gomes has performed in 17 countries and has opened for B.B. King, Buddy Guy, Robert Plant, Joe Bonamassa, Heart, Jonny Lang, Sammy Hagar, 38 Special, Robert Cray, Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Gretchen Wilson.

Blues Music Magazine described Anthony as having an 'authentic voice' and 'formidable guitar chops'.

For more information, click here