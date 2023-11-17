First look at Chester Zoo’s festive light trail

Chester Zoo has released a sneak peek into the return of its "biggest and brightest" light trail ahead of the grand opening on Friday.

First images show a variety of colourful new features to this year’s lineup, including ultraviolet rainforests, new interactive animal characters, a walkway of illuminated animals and a stunning fire garden.

Photo: Chester Zoo

New installations also include a world-first giant 3D interactive woolly mammoth hologram, named Matilda, who will be taking centre stage along with a selection of fun-filled fairground rides and traditional Christmas markets.

Funds raised from ticket sales will go towards the charity zoo’s efforts in helping nature thrive around the world.

Photo: Chester Zoo

The trail runs from Friday, November 17 to Sunday, December 31 with entry slots from 4pm to 8pm, giving visitors the opportunity to see their favourite animals after dark.

Photo: Chester Zoo

Tickets are available to buy online at chesterzoo.org