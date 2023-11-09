Offa’s Dyke conservation work to start this winter

Building on previous work throughout the Marches, the Offa’s Dyke Conservation Project (ODCP) will be starting works on two sections of Britain’s longest archaeological earthwork this winter – at Drewin Farm, near Churchstoke, and Burfa Farm near Presteigne.

Both farms will see a mixture of tree surgery, scrub reduction, coppicing, and access improvements through new gates and signage.

Walkers will notice several different markings made on various trees on the Dyke to indicate planned work. Some marks indicate 'do not touch' and might be spotted on several impressive veteran and mature trees.

Organisers say the work is to encourage a dense grass sward across Offa’s Dyke, with the roots knitting the soil together. Above, there will be a light canopy with occasional spectacular oak or ash trees, and patches of scrub or understorey like hazel or elder.

The overgrown hedge lines beyond the main ditch are also set to receive a pruning, which will result in a dramatic visual change but roots will remain intact and recovery growth is said to be fast and strong.

The National Trail will be temporarily closed and diverted for safety reasons during these works. Both sections of trail are scheduled to reopen on slightly modified, improved routes both to protect the ancient earthwork and to make walking along it safer.