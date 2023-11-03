Alton Towers Resort has revealed its first sneak peak of what thrillseekers are to expect from the new look Nemesis roller coaster, following its closure last November for a revamp.

Fans of the iconic Nemesis roller coaster have been given a heart-stopping hint of what’s in store for them in the new year - with the release of an action-packed new video.

The clip stokes fears that the Nemesis creature has escaped from its secure containment at Alton Towers Resort.

Footage appears to show a secret experiment on the beast spiral wildly out of control.

It is believed that the shadowy Phalanx organisation were continuing their attempts to manipulate the creature’s DNA at the time.

Prepping to extract DNA (Photo: Alton Towers Resort).

In the process it appears to have inadvertently woken the creature which has lain dormant since The Phalanx first began their investigations a year ago.

In the footage members of The Phalanx are seen wearing protective clothing in what seems to be preparations for some kind of surgical procedure.

Phalanx panic (Photo: Alton Towers Resort).

However the calm is soon shattered as panic grips. The scene then descends into complete chaos as Phalanx members attempt to flee the area with the group’s spokesperson appearing to meet a grizzly end.

The footage concludes in dramatic fashion with a close-up on an unidentified creature’s blazing, red eye slowly opening.

A grisly end (Photo: Alton Towers Resort).

It comes as visitors to the park are reporting that the perimeter fence around the Nemesis attraction appears to have been breached with a large hole visible.

An Alton Towers spokesperson said: “We will not be offering any comment on recent alleged events other than to assure visitors Nemesis will be back with a vengeance in 2024.”

The legendary attraction - which takes riders on a heart-pounding journey with a g-force of 3.5 and top speed of 50mph - welcomed fans on a final ride round its exhilarating twists and turns last November before temporarily ceasing operations to undergo an exciting revamp.

Part of the transformation will see the entire 250-tonne, 716-metre-long track replaced ahead of thrillseekers being welcomed back in 2024.