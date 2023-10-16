Notification Settings

Auction of Scotty's animal sanctuary equipment is brought forward

By Richard Williams

The sale of items belonging to a popular animal sanctuary that had to permanently close last month, is set to take place a day earlier than previously arranged.

Tractors and other equipment belonging to Scotty's Animal Sanctuary are being sold
Scotty’s Donkeys & Animal Park had been based at Apley Estate for 10 years but closed its doors for the last time on September 3 when its lease came to an end.

The animal sanctuary was set up by Tony "Scotty" Scott and his wife Gemma Mytton-Scott at the Apley Estate on the A442 Bridgnorth Road a decade ago. They said the decision to close had caused "heartache".

A sale of equipment used in the animal park was set to go under the hammer on the former donkey sanctuary site on Saturday, October 21, in an auction arranged by Shrewsbury based Halls Livestock and Machinery Sales.

But the auctioneers have brought the sale forward to Friday, October 20, with the first lots going under the hammer at 10.30am.

The sale includes tractors, a pick-up truck, feed and fencing for the livestock, and even the former activity centre office building.

All enquiries should be sent to Halls Livestock and Machinery Sales on 01743 462620.

Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

